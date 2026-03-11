Foam warehouse fire breaks out in Prachin Buri near petrol station

The Prachin Buri Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, under the direction of Veerapan Dee-on, Governor of Prachin Buri in his capacity as provincial director, said it had received a report from residents of a fire at a storage building inside a scrap purchasing depot dealing in foam at 2pm on Wednesday (March 11).

The site is on Highway 304 on the inbound side towards the Sam Thahan intersection, near a PTT petrol station and opposite the Toyota Kabin Buri branch, in Mueang Kao Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri.