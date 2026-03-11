Foam warehouse fire breaks out in Prachin Buri near petrol station

The Prachin Buri Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, under the direction of Veerapan Dee-on, Governor of Prachin Buri in his capacity as provincial director, said it had received a report from residents of a fire at a storage building inside a scrap purchasing depot dealing in foam at 2pm on Wednesday (March 11).
The site is on Highway 304 on the inbound side towards the Sam Thahan intersection, near a PTT petrol station and opposite the Toyota Kabin Buri branch, in Mueang Kao Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri.
Following the report, the Prachin Buri Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre coordinated with Kabin Buri district authorities, local administrative organisations in the area, and related agencies to dispatch officials and fire engines to the scene urgently.
The fire has not yet been fully brought under control, and a large volume of smoke continues to blanket the surrounding area.
Officials are working to contain the situation and prevent the blaze from spreading further.
The cause of the fire remains under detailed investigation.
Prachin Buri province has asked the public to avoid Highway 304 in the area of the Sam Thahan intersection in Kabin Buri District in order to facilitate the work of officials and reduce the impact of the smoke.
The province said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates to the public.