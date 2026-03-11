How the 1979 oil crisis changed the course of Thailand’s energy future

On March 11, 2026, the current surge in oil prices may remind many people of a crisis that unfolded almost half a century ago — one of the most intense chapters in Thailand’s modern economic and political history, when a global oil shock forced the country to overhaul its energy system and laid the groundwork for the energy security it has today.
The era of soaring oil prices in 1979-1980 marked a major turning point for Thailand. It was a period that compelled the country to fundamentally rethink and rebuild its energy structure.
1. The cause of the crisis: the second global oil shock
The oil crisis during the premiership of Gen Kriangsak Chomanan was not caused by domestic factors alone. It was part of the global upheaval widely known as the 1979 oil crisis, triggered by:
As global oil prices more than doubled in a short period, the impact rippled through production costs and living expenses around the world, including in Thailand.
2. Emergency response: saving energy to the point of “switching off the lights”
As oil prices climbed and the government could no longer shoulder the cost of subsidies, Gen Kriangsak’s administration was forced to introduce severe energy-saving measures that people from that era still remember clearly.
3. The fall of the Kriangsak government
4. The Prem era: reform and the rise of PTT
When Gen Prem Tinsulanonda took office in 1980, he continued efforts to tackle the crisis in a more systematic and sustainable way. He succeeded Kriangsak in March 1980.
In hindsight, the oil crisis of 1979-1980 was not only a period of hardship. It was also the moment that pushed Thailand into a new phase of energy reform, with long-term consequences that continue to shape the country’s energy policy today.