How the 1979 oil crisis changed the course of Thailand’s energy future

On March 11, 2026, the current surge in oil prices may remind many people of a crisis that unfolded almost half a century ago — one of the most intense chapters in Thailand’s modern economic and political history, when a global oil shock forced the country to overhaul its energy system and laid the groundwork for the energy security it has today.

The era of soaring oil prices in 1979-1980 marked a major turning point for Thailand. It was a period that compelled the country to fundamentally rethink and rebuild its energy structure.





1. The cause of the crisis: the second global oil shock

The oil crisis during the premiership of Gen Kriangsak Chomanan was not caused by domestic factors alone. It was part of the global upheaval widely known as the 1979 oil crisis, triggered by:

The Iranian Revolution, which disrupted Iranian crude exports and sent world oil prices sharply higher.

Thailand, which at the time relied on imported oil for almost all of its needs, was highly vulnerable to the shock.

As global oil prices more than doubled in a short period, the impact rippled through production costs and living expenses around the world, including in Thailand.