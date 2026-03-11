Thailand Demands ‘Good-Faith’ Cooperation from Cambodia Following Border Provocations

Thailand calls for sincerity from Cambodia following a grenade attack in Si Sa Ket, insisting that border surveys cannot resume until safety is guaranteed.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stern rebuke to Phnom Penh on Wednesday, calling for genuine sincerity and verifiable cooperation in resolving the long-standing land boundary disputes between the two nations.

The statement follows a grave security breach on 24 February 2026, in which Cambodian forces reportedly fired a 40-mm grenade round into Thai territory near the Phlan Hin Paet Kon area in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.

Bangkok has condemned the act as a "clear violation" of the Joint Statement signed on 27 December 2025, which mandated an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of all provocative actions.

Defensive Measures and Sovereignty

Characterising the incident as part of a "repeated pattern of intentionally provocative conduct," the Ministry stated that Thailand has been compelled to implement provisional stabilisation measures.

Officials emphasised that these actions are strictly defensive and intended to minimise the risk of future casualties, without prejudice to the ongoing boundary demarcation process.

The Ministry also highlighted a series of historical grievances regarding the Memorandum of Understanding on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary (MOU 2000). According to the statement, Cambodia has consistently failed to meet its obligations under Article V of the agreement.

