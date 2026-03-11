Thailand Demands ‘Good-Faith’ Cooperation from Cambodia Following Border Provocations

Thailand calls for sincerity from Cambodia following a grenade attack in Si Sa Ket, insisting that border surveys cannot resume until safety is guaranteed.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stern rebuke to Phnom Penh on Wednesday, calling for genuine sincerity and verifiable cooperation in resolving the long-standing land boundary disputes between the two nations.
The statement follows a grave security breach on 24 February 2026, in which Cambodian forces reportedly fired a 40-mm grenade round into Thai territory near the Phlan Hin Paet Kon area in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province.
Bangkok has condemned the act as a "clear violation" of the Joint Statement signed on 27 December 2025, which mandated an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of all provocative actions.
Defensive Measures and Sovereignty
Characterising the incident as part of a "repeated pattern of intentionally provocative conduct," the Ministry stated that Thailand has been compelled to implement provisional stabilisation measures.
Officials emphasised that these actions are strictly defensive and intended to minimise the risk of future casualties, without prejudice to the ongoing boundary demarcation process.
The Ministry also highlighted a series of historical grievances regarding the Memorandum of Understanding on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary (MOU 2000). According to the statement, Cambodia has consistently failed to meet its obligations under Article V of the agreement.
Specific instances of encroachment cited by Bangkok include:
The construction of a community market and the Ta Om Equestrian Monument on the Thai side of the watershed at the An Mah-An Ses entry point.
The unauthorised building of an administrative facility within Thai sovereign territory in Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo Province.
Restraint vs. Reality
The Thai government noted that it has exercised "the utmost restraint" since 2010, lodging multiple formal protests that have allegedly been ignored by the Cambodian side. The Ministry argued that this lack of compliance stands in stark contrast to Phnom Penh’s public rhetoric regarding peaceful dispute resolution.
While Thailand remains committed to the MOU 2000 as the "sole framework" for the land boundary survey, the Ministry clarified that technical activities on the ground are currently untenable.
"Technical survey and demarcation activities cannot proceed while the situation along the border has not yet stabilised," the statement read, noting the persistent danger posed to the Joint Survey Team.
Next Steps
Thailand has acknowledged Cambodia’s proposal to convene a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting. However, a formal response will only be provided following the formation of the new Thai Cabinet.
For the time being, Bangkok is calling on Phnom Penh to move beyond "verbal assurances" and implement verifiable measures to restore stability and ensure the safety of all border personnel.