Thailand Rebuts Claims of Extortion and Improper Entry Refusals at Airports

Thai authorities dismiss Khmer Times report of extortion and forced flight bookings at airports, citing standard global security protocols for all arrivals.
Thai Immigration authorities have issued a sharp rebuttal against reports in Cambodian media alleging that foreign tourists were being improperly detained and extorted at Thailand’s international airports.
The response follows an article published by the Khmer Times which claimed that Cambodian and Indian nationals were being denied entry, forced to book immediate return flights, and subjected to an illicit "service fee" of 1,000 baht.
Officials warned that such "one-sided and inaccurate" reporting threatens to damage Thailand’s reputation as a premier global travel destination.
Pol Col Pongthorn Pongratchatanan, spokesperson for Immigration Division 2, stated on Friday that the allegations were "entirely divorced from the facts."
He emphasised that airport screening processes are conducted in strict accordance with the law and align with the standard operating procedures used by immigration agencies worldwide.
According to Pol Col Pongthorn, entry is typically refused only when an individual fails to meet basic requirements or is deemed a potential threat to public order. These grounds for refusal—standard in many countries—include:
Addressing the specific claim of a 1,000 baht fee and forced bookings, the spokesperson clarified that no such charges exist within the official immigration framework.
Furthermore, he explained that the process for repatriating individuals who have been refused entry is the responsibility of the carrier.
Under international aviation protocols, the airline that brought the passenger to Thailand must provide a dedicated detention room and arrange for a return flight to the country of origin.
"This procedure is a matter for the airlines; it does not involve Immigration officers," Pol Col Pongthorn added.
Despite the recent friction, the Immigration Bureau noted that foreign arrivals continue to show a strong upward trend.
Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, has reportedly instructed all airport personnel to maintain a balance between rigorous security screening and the efficient facilitation of genuine tourists.
The Bureau reaffirmed that while it remains committed to welcoming visitors, it will not compromise on national security or allow misinformation to go unchallenged.