Thailand Rebuts Claims of Extortion and Improper Entry Refusals at Airports

Thai authorities dismiss Khmer Times report of extortion and forced flight bookings at airports, citing standard global security protocols for all arrivals.

Thai Immigration authorities have issued a sharp rebuttal against reports in Cambodian media alleging that foreign tourists were being improperly detained and extorted at Thailand’s international airports.

The response follows an article published by the Khmer Times which claimed that Cambodian and Indian nationals were being denied entry, forced to book immediate return flights, and subjected to an illicit "service fee" of 1,000 baht.

Officials warned that such "one-sided and inaccurate" reporting threatens to damage Thailand’s reputation as a premier global travel destination.

Pol Col Pongthorn Pongratchatanan, spokesperson for Immigration Division 2, stated on Friday that the allegations were "entirely divorced from the facts."

He emphasised that airport screening processes are conducted in strict accordance with the law and align with the standard operating procedures used by immigration agencies worldwide.



