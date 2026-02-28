Thai Army warns of deep-strike retaliation if Cambodia fires PHL-03 at Thailand

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said troops under the 2nd Army Area stepped on a landmine on the morning of February 27 while on duty at a base in the Chong Rayi area of Kab Choeng district, Surin province—an area under Thailand’s control and sovereignty.
The incident left one soldier from the 233rd infantry unit critically injured. Troops on site provided initial first aid and rushed him to Surin Hospital, where he is now under close medical care. The Army has instructed relevant units to provide full medical support and ensure the soldier receives all entitled benefits.
Preliminary information indicates the area was covered with soil layered with accumulated wood fragments, leaves and other natural materials over a long period. The mine may have been buried deep in the soil and difficult to detect. Rainfall prior to the incident also affected ground conditions. The 2nd Army Area is conducting a detailed fact-finding inquiry.
Winthai added that, based on available information and the local context, the landmine may have been planted before Cambodian troops withdrew from the area, with the intent of causing harm to Thai soldiers, as it was known the area is Thai sovereign territory. He said Cambodian forces had previously entered and used the area covertly.
He said assessments also suggest there could be landmines planted at multiple points, even though Thai forces have continuously conducted inspections and clearance operations. He acknowledged that many landmines remain in areas where Cambodian forces were previously deployed, which Thailand now controls.
This poses a challenge to operations, he said, but does not affect the Army’s determination to carry out its duties. Commanders have instructed units to heighten caution, tighten inspections and continue clearance efforts to make the area as safe as possible.
On public concern over reports of Cambodia moving PHL-03 weapons, the Army spokesperson said intelligence has so far shown no movement of such systems, particularly at a level that would affect the current situation.
He said the Army remains vigilant, noting that such long-range weapons exceed the border area and would be disproportionate to the current circumstances. He added that Cambodia has not appeared to be moving towards using them, because doing so would strengthen Thailand’s justification to respond with greater precision against important targets deeper inside Cambodia—potentially causing widespread severe damage. As a result, he said, the use of weapons in military operations has remained within what is appropriate and necessary.
“The Army remains ready at all times, with both ground and air forces, to defend the country in every dimension. Thailand remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and respects the rules mutually agreed, while ensuring the safety of our personnel and the public in border areas,” he said.