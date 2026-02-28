Thai Army warns of deep-strike retaliation if Cambodia fires PHL-03 at Thailand

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said troops under the 2nd Army Area stepped on a landmine on the morning of February 27 while on duty at a base in the Chong Rayi area of Kab Choeng district, Surin province—an area under Thailand’s control and sovereignty.

The incident left one soldier from the 233rd infantry unit critically injured. Troops on site provided initial first aid and rushed him to Surin Hospital, where he is now under close medical care. The Army has instructed relevant units to provide full medical support and ensure the soldier receives all entitled benefits.

Preliminary information indicates the area was covered with soil layered with accumulated wood fragments, leaves and other natural materials over a long period. The mine may have been buried deep in the soil and difficult to detect. Rainfall prior to the incident also affected ground conditions. The 2nd Army Area is conducting a detailed fact-finding inquiry.

Winthai added that, based on available information and the local context, the landmine may have been planted before Cambodian troops withdrew from the area, with the intent of causing harm to Thai soldiers, as it was known the area is Thai sovereign territory. He said Cambodian forces had previously entered and used the area covertly.