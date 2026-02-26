Thai Army rebuts Prak Sokhonn over ‘650,000 displaced’ claim

On February 26, 2025, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, responded to remarks by Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, delivered at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 24, 2026, concerning the Thailand–Cambodia border situation.

Winthai said the statement contained points relating to the Thai Army that were not factual and were inconsistent with the ceasefire terms set out in the joint statement signed on December 27, 2025, as follows:

1) Claim that the “second ceasefire” is fragile and Thailand must strictly comply

Prak was quoted as saying the second ceasefire reached at the end of 2025 was “fragile” and calling on Thailand to respect and strictly comply with all ceasefire agreements.

Winthai said the ceasefire under the joint statement is not fragile as claimed, but rather a strong, jointly agreed framework that can lead to peaceful solutions—provided all sides sincerely adhere to it. Thailand and Cambodia agreed to and signed the joint statement on December 27, 2025.

He added that throughout the period, the Thai Army has prioritised strict compliance. He alleged, however, that Cambodia has repeatedly acted inconsistently with the agreement, including presenting distorted information to international forums, engaging in provocative conduct by frontline personnel, and failing to demonstrate sincere intent to cooperate on clearing landmines along the border.

He said the Cambodian deputy prime minister’s remarks reflected a lack of importance attached to the jointly agreed framework and did not support a genuine peaceful-resolution process.