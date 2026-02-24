Sihasak briefs French foreign minister on Thai-Cambodian situation during Paris talks

On February 23, 2026, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a bilateral meeting with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, during his visit to Paris.
According to the ministry’s statement, both sides discussed ways to further strengthen their close and long-standing bilateral relations, particularly through continued exchanges of high-level visits. They also explored avenues to enhance cooperation with a view to elevating relations to a “Strategic Partnership” on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France this year. The discussions also covered other areas, including people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.
The two sides also exchanged views on geopolitical challenges and security issues in Southeast Asia, including matters of shared interest. Sihasak also commended France’s neutral and constructive role in promoting international peace and stability, particularly with regard to the Thai-Cambodian border situation. He also provided an update on the situation in Myanmar, as well as efforts to combat scam operations in the region.
After the meeting, Sihasak said he had taken the opportunity to clarify the facts surrounding the Thai-Cambodian situation to the French foreign minister.