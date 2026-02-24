Cambodia fires grenade in Si Sa Ket, Thailand responds with M79; no injuries

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, reported that on February 24, 2026, at around 08:50, Thai forces were on routine patrol near the Phlan Hin Paet Kon area in Si Sa Ket Province when Cambodian forces fired a 40mm grenade near the Thai patrol’s location. Fortunately, no Thai personnel were injured.

In response, the Thai military fired an M79 grenade launcher in the direction from which the grenade was fired, following standard engagement protocols for self-defence and as a warning. The Thai Army also increased measures to monitor the situation closely and ensure ongoing safety for personnel and the area.

The Army spokesperson stressed that Cambodia’s actions violated the joint statement on ceasefire agreements signed by both parties on December 27, 2025. Preliminary assessments suggest the incident may have been caused by a change in Cambodian personnel, who were new to the area and unfamiliar with regulations and command protocols, leading to operational mistakes.

The Thai military has since enhanced precautions and is placing the utmost importance on the safety of its personnel and the local population, said Winthai.