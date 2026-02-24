Army probes blast fragment injury to soldier on border patrol in Sa Kaeo-Buri Ram

The Army is investigating after a soldier under the First Army Area was injured by blast fragments while on patrol near Border Marker 28, along the boundary area between Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo, and Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram.

The incident occurred on February 23, 2026, at 2.20pm. The injured soldier was identified as Sgt Maj Thanaphon Matyadam, a patrolman with the 2nd Long-Range Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Infantry Division, King’s Guard. He sustained shrapnel injuries to his left palm, as well as the tips of his index and middle fingers.

Officers took him to Nang Rong Hospital in Buri Ram. Doctors are preparing to carry out wound-repair surgery later this evening.

His unit’s base hospital in Prachin Buri has been informed, and if his condition improves, he is expected to be transferred for continued treatment at Chakkraphong Camp Hospital in Prachin Buri.

Authorities said they are conducting a detailed review of the incident.

Border Marker 28 is located in Nong Waeng subdistrict, Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram. It is also known as a natural tourist spot and a Thai-Cambodian border viewpoint on a high cliff, offering clear views across into Cambodia.