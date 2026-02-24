Russia–Ukraine war enters fifth year; Zelensky appeals to Trump

Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the war has entered its fifth year, grinding into a long war of attrition along a front line stretching more than 1,200 kilometres. Russia is still estimated to occupy around 20% of Ukraine, including Crimea and much of the Donbas region.

On the battlefield, Russia has continued to rely on massed manpower for incremental gains, while Ukraine has faced severe shortages of weapons and personnel. Even so, Ukraine has sought to project an “exhausted but not broken” resolve.





Staggering losses



Over the past four years, casualty figures have risen sharply, based on compilations of UN data and intelligence assessments.

Russian troops: estimated killed and wounded possibly as high as 1,000,000 (with confirmed deaths of more than 300,000–400,000)

Ukrainian troops: estimated deaths of about 70,000–100,000

Ukrainian civilians: more than 15,000 killed, with 2025 described as the deadliest year for civilians since the war began

Displacement: about 10–12 million people forced from their homes (around 6 million displaced inside the country and roughly 6 million refugees abroad)

Damage bill: the World Bank has estimated recovery and reconstruction needs at $588 billion, or more than 20 trillion baht