Russia–Ukraine war enters fifth year; Zelensky appeals to Trump

Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the war has entered its fifth year, grinding into a long war of attrition along a front line stretching more than 1,200 kilometres. Russia is still estimated to occupy around 20% of Ukraine, including Crimea and much of the Donbas region.
On the battlefield, Russia has continued to rely on massed manpower for incremental gains, while Ukraine has faced severe shortages of weapons and personnel. Even so, Ukraine has sought to project an “exhausted but not broken” resolve.
Staggering losses
Over the past four years, casualty figures have risen sharply, based on compilations of UN data and intelligence assessments.
Russian troops: estimated killed and wounded possibly as high as 1,000,000 (with confirmed deaths of more than 300,000–400,000)
Ukrainian troops: estimated deaths of about 70,000–100,000
Ukrainian civilians: more than 15,000 killed, with 2025 described as the deadliest year for civilians since the war began
Displacement: about 10–12 million people forced from their homes (around 6 million displaced inside the country and roughly 6 million refugees abroad)
Damage bill: the World Bank has estimated recovery and reconstruction needs at $588 billion, or more than 20 trillion baht
Zelensky’s pleads to Trump: “Stay on our side”
President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN he had pleaded US President Donald Trump to “stay on our side”, stressing the United States's importance to Ukraine's defence. He warned that yielding to President Vladimir Putin would mean “losing everything”, and said he hoped Trump would reaffirm support for Ukraine in an upcoming major policy address.
European leaders in Kyiv
Kyiv saw a show of support from European leaders, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, who visited energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes. The United Kingdom, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announced a new multi-million-pound assistance package covering both military and humanitarian support.
Peace talks still stuck
Despite recent three-party efforts involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi and Geneva last week, there has been no major breakthrough. Russia continues to press maximalist demands, while Ukraine has rejected any deal involving territorial concessions in exchange for peace. Pressure has also mounted from the Trump administration for both sides to reach an agreement to end the war within this year.