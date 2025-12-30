Peace hopes dented as Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Putin residence

The sharp exchange, including a Russian warning that it was reassessing its approach at the negotiating table, further clouded prospects for a deal to end the war.

US President Donald Trump said Putin raised the alleged incident in a phone call on Monday morning, leaving him angry. Trump nevertheless said he still believed an agreement could be close, even as he acknowledged that territorial disputes remained difficult.

A day earlier, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida and said the two sides were edging nearer to an end to the conflict. He has also indicated he expects European countries to shoulder a larger share of future security efforts, with the United States providing backing.