Warning issued in Chiang Mai after tiger kills 3 cows in Doi Inthanon forest

On February 24, 2026, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, ordered urgent action from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to respond to a situation where a tiger was reported to have attacked and killed three cows in Doi Inthanon forest, Chiang Mai. The incident occurred near Ban Mae Pa Ko, Village 9, Ban Luang Subdistrict, Chom Thong District, Chiang Mai.
Minister Suchart instructed officials, veterinarians, and experts to assess the situation and determine if the tiger had escaped from a nearby enclosure. This area has never previously reported tiger sightings, making the incident urgent due to the potential threat to both public safety and wildlife. Authorities have been instructed to monitor the area 24 hours a day and investigate whether the tiger involved had escaped from captivity.
According to Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, the chief of Doi Inthanon National Park reported that initial investigations found tiger paw prints about 6–7 cm wide, and three cows with bite marks around the neck were discovered at coordinates 463117 E 2050860 N, 463050 E 2050877 N, and 463006 E 2050893 N, all within 50 meters of one another. Camera traps have been set up in the area to confirm the species of the animal. Authorities have coordinated with local leaders to inform residents to avoid the area temporarily for safety and are closely monitoring the situation.
Reports indicate that Doi Inthanon National Park has never had a confirmed tiger sighting in this region. If the animal is indeed a tiger, it is suspected that it may have escaped from a nearby enclosure. Authorities are actively searching for the tiger and checking enclosures in the nearby area to determine if any tigers have escaped. Updates on the situation will be provided as necessary.
Coordinate: https://maps.app.goo.gl/BhVdrdLJ3o5XgKLx8?g_st=il