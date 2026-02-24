Warning issued in Chiang Mai after tiger kills 3 cows in Doi Inthanon forest

According to Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, the chief of Doi Inthanon National Park reported that initial investigations found tiger paw prints about 6–7 cm wide, and three cows with bite marks around the neck were discovered at coordinates 463117 E 2050860 N, 463050 E 2050877 N, and 463006 E 2050893 N, all within 50 meters of one another. Camera traps have been set up in the area to confirm the species of the animal. Authorities have coordinated with local leaders to inform residents to avoid the area temporarily for safety and are closely monitoring the situation.

Reports indicate that Doi Inthanon National Park has never had a confirmed tiger sighting in this region. If the animal is indeed a tiger, it is suspected that it may have escaped from a nearby enclosure. Authorities are actively searching for the tiger and checking enclosures in the nearby area to determine if any tigers have escaped. Updates on the situation will be provided as necessary.

Coordinate: https://maps.app.goo.gl/BhVdrdLJ3o5XgKLx8?g_st=il