CAAT introduces new guidelines for airport security checks to boost efficiency

CAAT updates security guidelines to improve efficiency and safety

On February 24, 2026, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced revised guidelines for passengers undergoing security checks before air travel, in line with CAAT regulation No. 113. This amendment aims to align Thailand’s procedures with international security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The updated guidelines focus on enhancing Thailand’s civil aviation security, ensuring compliance with international obligations, and improving the efficiency of the screening process to reduce delays for passengers.