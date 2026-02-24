CAAT introduces new guidelines for airport security checks to boost efficiency

On February 24, 2026, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced revised guidelines for passengers undergoing security checks before air travel, in line with CAAT regulation No. 113. This amendment aims to align Thailand’s procedures with international security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The updated guidelines focus on enhancing Thailand’s civil aviation security, ensuring compliance with international obligations, and improving the efficiency of the screening process to reduce delays for passengers.
As part of the new measures, CAAT encourages passengers to prepare in advance for screening by removing items that may cause delays. Passengers should take off jackets, hats, belts, watches, mobile phones, and thick-soled shoes before approaching the security checkpoint. These items should be placed in the trays provided by the airport for x-ray screening. Additionally, passengers are advised to follow the security personnel’s instructions carefully to ensure a smooth and efficient process.
This proactive approach aims to minimize delays at the checkpoint and speed up the overall screening experience.
The revised plan also involves various screening methods, including Walk-Through Metal Detectors (WTMD), Body Scanners, or Pat-Downs, depending on necessity. CAAT emphasized that these measures are designed to provide a safer, more efficient travel experience while respecting passengers' rights.
The announcement follows complaints from social media users earlier this week, who raised concerns about poor service standards at security checkpoints. The CAAT’s new guidelines are a direct response to address these issues and enhance the security screening process at airports.