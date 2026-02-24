Transport Minister opposes contract amendment for high-speed rail linking 3 airports

World-class theme park and smart city proposed near U-Tapao Airport

In addition to the smart city, Phiphat proposed the development of a world-class theme park near U-Tapao Airport, located 15 kilometers from the high-speed rail station. This theme park would be connected to the rail system and developed alongside an international sports center to cater to a diverse range of tourists. Phiphat revealed that discussions are already underway with Thai and foreign investors, particularly from the Middle East, to co-invest in the theme park project.

“The theme park will be a key mechanism for attracting more passengers to the EEC and exceeding the original passenger estimates of the high-speed rail contract,” said Phiphat.

Regarding the potential involvement of Disneyland or similar global brands, Phiphat suggested exploring options like purchasing licensing rights or forming partnerships with local investors, rather than waiting for brand owners to invest directly. He assured that the project is feasible and will help Thailand reach its target of 40 million visitors annually, without the need to amend the high-speed rail contract.

A Ministry of Transport source confirmed that Phiphat Ratchakitprakar will meet with Anan Phothinimdaeng, Deputy Governor of SRT, on February 25 to discuss the proposed contract amendments. This follows a SRT Board meeting on February 19, which reviewed the amendments and is now in talks with the Attorney General’s Office to draft the revised contract.