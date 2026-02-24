Dusit Ajara Hua Hin Sets New Standard for Sustainable Luxury Living

A sustainable foundation from day one

SCG's involvement centres on health-focused design. The project has adopted the Fitwel standard — a framework developed by the United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention — under its "Fitwel: Low Rise Residential" classification, which SCG describes as the first application of this standard in Asia.

Wachirachai Koonamwattana, chief sustainability Officer at SCG, said the project demonstrates that "sustainability is not an added feature, but a foundation established from day one."

Environmentally friendly materials certified under SCG's Green Choice label will be used throughout, with a focus on energy efficiency, climate resilience, and circular economy principles.

Wachirachai stressed that sustainability has been embedded from the outset rather than retrofitted, ensuring long-term quality of life for residents.

Hua Hin's property market gathers momentum

CBRE Thailand's Artitaya Kasemlawan highlighted the investment case for the project, pointing to a branded residences segment where supply is limited but demand remains steady.



Gross rental yields are estimated at between 7% and 9%. According to the Real Estate Information Centre, no new condominium projects were launched in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi provinces by the end of 2025, creating a balanced — and arguably undersupplied — market.

She also pointed to broader infrastructure improvements supporting Hua Hin's long-term appeal, including the development of Hua Hin Airport and a planned intercity motorway designed to ease congestion on Rama II Road and improve connectivity between Hua Hin and Cha-am.