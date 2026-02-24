Dusit Ajara Hua Hin Sets New Standard for Sustainable Luxury Living

Seven key dimensions reinforce Hua Hin's property potential, with branded residences offering gross rental yields of 7–9%.
Dusit Estate has unveiled its vision for Dusit Ajara Hua Hin, a luxury branded residence development promising to redefine sustainable living in one of Thailand's most enduring seaside destinations.
Presented under the concept of "Sustainable Well-Being", the project was introduced at a press conference on Tuesday alongside senior representatives from Siam Cement Group (SCG), CBRE Thailand, Arkitektura, Architects 49, P Landscape, and Dusit Thani Hua Hin.
Set on more than 20 rai of land, the low-rise, low-density development will comprise just 96 units, with over 60% of the site dedicated to green space under a design concept the developers call "Bridging Oasis". Completion and handover are anticipated in 2028.
La-ead Kovavisaruch, managing director of Dusit Estate, described the project as a natural extension of the group's 75-year hospitality legacy.
"We are extending this expertise into the development of branded residences," she said, noting the project's focus on multi-generational and pet-friendly living. "Dusit Ajara Hua Hin is designed to harmoniously connect nature and architecture, delivering a seamless transition from hospitality to everyday living."
A sustainable foundation from day one
SCG's involvement centres on health-focused design. The project has adopted the Fitwel standard — a framework developed by the United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention — under its "Fitwel: Low Rise Residential" classification, which SCG describes as the first application of this standard in Asia.
Wachirachai Koonamwattana, chief sustainability Officer at SCG, said the project demonstrates that "sustainability is not an added feature, but a foundation established from day one."
Environmentally friendly materials certified under SCG's Green Choice label will be used throughout, with a focus on energy efficiency, climate resilience, and circular economy principles.
Wachirachai stressed that sustainability has been embedded from the outset rather than retrofitted, ensuring long-term quality of life for residents.
Hua Hin's property market gathers momentum
CBRE Thailand's Artitaya Kasemlawan highlighted the investment case for the project, pointing to a branded residences segment where supply is limited but demand remains steady.
Gross rental yields are estimated at between 7% and 9%. According to the Real Estate Information Centre, no new condominium projects were launched in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi provinces by the end of 2025, creating a balanced — and arguably undersupplied — market.
She also pointed to broader infrastructure improvements supporting Hua Hin's long-term appeal, including the development of Hua Hin Airport and a planned intercity motorway designed to ease congestion on Rama II Road and improve connectivity between Hua Hin and Cha-am.
Thailand currently holds the highest number of branded residence projects in the Asia Pacific region, and the segment is increasingly regarded as a benchmark for quality and long-term value.
Hospitality heritage meets residential living
The project is being developed on part of the grounds of Dusit Thani Hua Hin — formerly the site of the Dusit Resort & Polo Club.
Pipat Patthananusorn, Area general manager at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, said the location carries more than 30 years of hospitality history.
"Hua Hin is not merely a destination, but a relationship," he said, describing the development as part of a wider mixed-use precinct spanning more than 100 rai.
Pipat described the development as a reflection of Hua Hin's evolution from a leisure destination into a place where people genuinely choose to live.
Architecture shaped by climate and context
Architects 49 led the architectural design, with deputy managing director Somkiat Lo-chindapong emphasising an approach tailored to Hua Hin's coastal climate — prioritising natural ventilation, daylight and shaded transitional spaces.
Landscape firm P Landscape designed the outdoor environment as an integral part of daily life, incorporating communal lawns, a jogging track, children's areas, pet-friendly spaces, and a loop pool suited to residents of all ages.
Hathai Rojanasripairot, design director of P Landscape, said that the landscape was designed to cultivate a genuine sense of tranquillity and connection — with nature, with the community, and with oneself.
All 96 units will be delivered fully furnished through a collaboration with Arkitektura, using pieces from Caracole, a luxury American furniture brand.
The "Relaxed Luxury" aesthetic blends classical and contemporary influences, enabling residents to move in immediately upon handover.
Somchai Akkarawittayapoom, managing director of Arkitektura, described the approach as one that removes complexity for buyers while ensuring consistent quality and spatial coherence throughout the development.
The project has received approval of its Environmental Impact Assessment from Thailand's Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, and construction is now under way. The sales gallery is open at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.