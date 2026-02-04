TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled its 2026 tourism “product highlights” to build awareness of Thailand’s readiness and the potential of its tourism goods and services in 2026. The aim is to raise the quality of tourism products, routes and experiences in line with new global travel trends that prioritise wellbeing, life balance and meaningful journeys, while integrating cooperation with public- and private-sector partners to move Thailand’s tourism industry towards international standards.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, said the agency is focused on adding value to Thailand’s tourism industry through a mechanism that develops higher-quality products. TAT will push for every trip to be deeper, more meaningful and more valuable, built around three key pillars:
“TAT believes that adding value and offering meaningful products and services that meet modern lifestyle needs will be a key factor helping to drive tourism revenue towards the 3-trillion-baht target in 2026,” she said, “and elevate Thailand as a global destination for wellbeing recovery and truly meaningful travel.”
Tourism Product Highlight 2026
TAT presented “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”, showcasing Thailand’s diverse tourism potential, including:
TAT also said it is committed to upgrading operators and promoting a more sustainable Thai tourism industry through TAT sustainability standards and criteria under TAT Certified. Supporting efforts include the 151 Thailand Tourism Awards (the Kinnaree Awards) for 2025, the STAR: Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STGs STAR) programme to drive operators towards sustainable tourism standards, and the Trusted Thailand mark, which focuses on safety standards and building confidence among tourists worldwide.