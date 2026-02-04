TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled its 2026 tourism “product highlights” to build awareness of Thailand’s readiness and the potential of its tourism goods and services in 2026. The aim is to raise the quality of tourism products, routes and experiences in line with new global travel trends that prioritise wellbeing, life balance and meaningful journeys, while integrating cooperation with public- and private-sector partners to move Thailand’s tourism industry towards international standards.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, said the agency is focused on adding value to Thailand’s tourism industry through a mechanism that develops higher-quality products. TAT will push for every trip to be deeper, more meaningful and more valuable, built around three key pillars: