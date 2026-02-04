TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2026

Tourism Authority of Thailand unveils Tourism Product Highlight 2026 to lift quality and push total tourism revenue to 3 trillion baht

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled its 2026 tourism “product highlights” to build awareness of Thailand’s readiness and the potential of its tourism goods and services in 2026. The aim is to raise the quality of tourism products, routes and experiences in line with new global travel trends that prioritise wellbeing, life balance and meaningful journeys, while integrating cooperation with public- and private-sector partners to move Thailand’s tourism industry towards international standards.

TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, said the agency is focused on adding value to Thailand’s tourism industry through a mechanism that develops higher-quality products. TAT will push for every trip to be deeper, more meaningful and more valuable, built around three key pillars:

  • Delivering memorable, high-value travel experiences by designing and telling stories that connect to tourism goods and services in a compelling, market-ready way.
  • Creating experiences that are meaningful for both visitors and local communities, enabling tourists to engage with communities, culture and local ways of life.
  • Upgrading operators through TAT Certified, including the STGs STAR programme, the Thailand Tourism Awards and Trusted Thailand, to boost travel confidence and ensure Thai tourism is safe, valuable and impressive — while strengthening the industry’s supply chain to international standards and improving Thailand’s competitiveness in global markets.

“TAT believes that adding value and offering meaningful products and services that meet modern lifestyle needs will be a key factor helping to drive tourism revenue towards the 3-trillion-baht target in 2026,” she said, “and elevate Thailand as a global destination for wellbeing recovery and truly meaningful travel.”

TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

Tourism Product Highlight 2026

TAT presented “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”, showcasing Thailand’s diverse tourism potential, including:

 

  • Luxury Voyage Thailand: High-end routes with distinctive stories and identity, combined with responsible and sustainable travel, such as classic car tours, private jet charters, helicopter tours, yacht charters and diving liveaboards, targeting premium luxury travellers.
  • Romance in Thailand: Romantic routes and destinations for couples and high-income travellers, blending natural beauty with world-class services, such as the “Suriyan Chantra” cruise experience with traditional Thai attire and cuisine in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
  • From Dusk till Dawn: 60 nighttime destinations offering experiences from sunset to sunrise, featuring activities and nocturnal natural ambience, such as Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park and Na Satta Thai Park.
  • Thai Craft Destination: Discover Thailand through craft drinks, with experience-based, eco-friendly routes that highlight local ingredients and producer craftsmanship, such as the “Caffeine Route” in Chiang Mai and the “Fresh Fruity Route” in Chanthaburi.

TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

  • Local Experience: Routes connecting travellers deeply with community lifestyles through culture, such as TOUCH EXPERIENCE in Chiang Mai and Udon Thani.
  • Worth-Life Balance: Travel experiences promoting physical and mental wellbeing for true life balance, such as THE BARAI in Hua Hin and KLAI Spa in Bangkok.
  • 5 Must Do in Thailand: Classic highlight routes reflecting “must-do” experiences in Thailand — both iconic and must-try — such as Must Taste Trang-style grilled pork, and MUST TRY activities like learning Muay Thai.
  • Travel with Care: A new-style Krabi travel concept that cares for the planet and for travellers’ wellbeing — beyond beaches — through nature-based ways of life and cultural charm across three routes: Self Care, Nature Care and Culture Care.
  • UNESCO Thailand: Seven routes linking creative cities under the UNESCO Creative Cities network, recognised internationally, such as Chiang Mai as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art. 
  • Krabi Prototype: A creative tourism model for Krabi combining nature, culture, lifestyles and activities that match modern travellers’ needs.
  • Rail Rover Thailand: 10 Thai rail-tourism routes emphasising slow travel to experience scenery, lifestyles and communities along the way, such as the “Taste Track” route: Bangkok – Hua Hin – Songkhla.

TAT launches “Tourism Product Highlight 2026”

Raising standards through TAT Certified

TAT also said it is committed to upgrading operators and promoting a more sustainable Thai tourism industry through TAT sustainability standards and criteria under TAT Certified. Supporting efforts include the 151 Thailand Tourism Awards (the Kinnaree Awards) for 2025, the STAR: Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating (STGs STAR) programme to drive operators towards sustainable tourism standards, and the Trusted Thailand mark, which focuses on safety standards and building confidence among tourists worldwide.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy