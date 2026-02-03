TAT maps 12 “Lisa trail” landmarks from Feel All the Feelings film to inspire travel across Thailand

In Thailand’s lower North, the film shifts to forests and waterways that invite a deep breath. First is Thi Lo Su Waterfall in Tak, an awe-inspiring destination where water cascades in beautiful tiers through pristine nature. It is described as a vast limestone waterfall and among the most beautiful in Thailand, leaving an immediate impression.

Next is Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew in Phetchabun, set amid layered mountains in Khao Kho, offering panoramic views throughout the day. On clear mornings, mist drifts around the temple like a heavenly realm. Highlights include the five seated white Buddha images arranged in descending tiers, and the Phra That Pha Son Kaew Sirirat Thammanarit chedi, intricately decorated with colourful tiles, ornaments, necklaces, bracelets, and Benjarong-style bowls and dishes, among other details—along with many scenic photo spots.

In the Northeast, Lisa brings viewers into a softer, deeper mood with the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani. In golden morning light, tens of thousands of red lotuses bloom across the water, forming a stunning lake-wide “sea” like an endless pink carpet—evoking calm and relaxation, as if nature is painting brightness onto the surface.

From the Central region, the film delivers an iconic, grand image of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan in Bangkok, standing elegantly on the Chao Phraya River. Its prang glints in sunlight and illumination—an enduring, timeless symbol of Bangkok.

The Eastern coast and the southern seas bring the film to a bright, free-spirited finale, presenting two distinct yet beautiful settings. On the calmer Gulf side, Koh Talu in Rayong is described as an Eastern seascape haven of simple rest—clear water, cool sea breezes and rare tranquillity. Its standout feature is a natural rock opening that can be passed through, and it is also noted as one of Rayong’s finest spots for snorkelling over vibrant coral reefs.

On the Andaman side, Samet Nangshe in Phang Nga reveals a dreamlike panorama of Phang Nga Bay and a pale sandbar in the sea, with emerald-green still water framed by limestone karsts and bright green mangroves. As golden sunlight rises behind the mountain pass, the location captures the perfect balance of brightness, calm and freedom—inviting visitors to fully absorb nature with their eyes, mind and the true feeling of rest.

Although the film features a wide variety of locations, TAT said all are connected by one idea: inviting audiences to see Thailand through new “feelings”, as told through Lisa’s perspective. Each location becomes more than a destination—it becomes inspiration to travel, reflecting the beauty and modern energy of Thai tourism.

TAT said it hopes the locations featured in the campaign film will be more than backdrops for an artist, but will collectively tell Thailand’s story in a contemporary way—through tourism, culture and nature—encouraging people to open their hearts to Thailand with deeper meaning, and extending an invitation to “feel all the feelings… Amazing Thailand” and discover the country’s enduring charm that still awaits.