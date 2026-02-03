TAT maps 12 “Lisa trail” landmarks from Feel All the Feelings film to inspire travel across Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled 12 landmarks featured in the advertising film “Feel All the Feelings”, inviting travellers to follow in the footsteps of Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, TAT’s Amazing Thailand Ambassador. The film presents striking destinations across Thailand, unfolding “postcard-like” stories—one after another—revealing Thai nature, culture and everyday life through a contemporary lens, and capturing “every feeling” in Thailand. It reflects the charm of Amazing Thailand, ready to welcome travellers from everywhere.
One of the key filming locations is Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai, an ancient temple in the heart of the former Lanna capital, steeped in Northern ways of life. Its towering historic chedi stands amid a calm, faith-filled atmosphere. The site is not only visually captivating, but also reflects Thailand’s deep and enduring cultural roots.
The film also highlights the charm of Yi Peng, the Lanna-style Loy Krathong tradition—one of Northern Thailand’s most important festivals—held on the full-moon night in November. It portrays thousands of lanterns rising into the night sky outside Chiang Mai, alongside Wat Chedi Luang glowing with candlelight and countless phang prateep oil lamps. The tiny points of light are described as spellbinding, transforming the night into a bright spectacle of beauty and an unforgettable impression. During filming, Lisa herself also took part in lighting candles, adding a vivid sense of life and genuine festival feeling to every scene.
Beyond Wat Chedi Luang, the film captures Northern locations in soft, alluring “feelings”, starting with Wat Phumin in Nan, home to the celebrated “Pu Maan Ya Maan” mural—an intimate and gentle love story in paint—inviting visitors to feel warmth in every detail.
Next is the Sa Pan rice fields in Nan, where lush green paddies are embraced by mountains and morning mist, creating a peaceful, dreamlike calm. Viewers are invited to enjoy the different charms of the rainy season’s greenery and the sea of mist in the late rainy season and early winter.
Phu Langka in Phayao is described as unmissable, offering prized views of mountain-top forest and a vast sea of mist, wrapped in white haze like stepping into an imagined world—refreshing the mind and restoring energy.
Meanwhile, Phu Chi Fa in Chiang Rai, one of Thailand’s most beautiful peaks, delivers a sense of freedom and natural power as visitors stand on a high cliff looking out over rolling mist and long mountain ranges.
Another equally memorable location is the “floating chedis” of Wat Phra Phutthabat Sutthawat in Lampang, where rows of small and large chedis sit atop a limestone mountain, appearing as if suspended in the sky and perfectly blended with nature. Reaching the site requires climbing steep cliffside steps and more than 300 metal steps to reach viewpoints over Chae Hom district and pay respects to the main Buddha image at the summit—an experience that is both thrilling and deeply rewarding.
In Thailand’s lower North, the film shifts to forests and waterways that invite a deep breath. First is Thi Lo Su Waterfall in Tak, an awe-inspiring destination where water cascades in beautiful tiers through pristine nature. It is described as a vast limestone waterfall and among the most beautiful in Thailand, leaving an immediate impression.
Next is Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew in Phetchabun, set amid layered mountains in Khao Kho, offering panoramic views throughout the day. On clear mornings, mist drifts around the temple like a heavenly realm. Highlights include the five seated white Buddha images arranged in descending tiers, and the Phra That Pha Son Kaew Sirirat Thammanarit chedi, intricately decorated with colourful tiles, ornaments, necklaces, bracelets, and Benjarong-style bowls and dishes, among other details—along with many scenic photo spots.
In the Northeast, Lisa brings viewers into a softer, deeper mood with the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani. In golden morning light, tens of thousands of red lotuses bloom across the water, forming a stunning lake-wide “sea” like an endless pink carpet—evoking calm and relaxation, as if nature is painting brightness onto the surface.
From the Central region, the film delivers an iconic, grand image of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan in Bangkok, standing elegantly on the Chao Phraya River. Its prang glints in sunlight and illumination—an enduring, timeless symbol of Bangkok.
The Eastern coast and the southern seas bring the film to a bright, free-spirited finale, presenting two distinct yet beautiful settings. On the calmer Gulf side, Koh Talu in Rayong is described as an Eastern seascape haven of simple rest—clear water, cool sea breezes and rare tranquillity. Its standout feature is a natural rock opening that can be passed through, and it is also noted as one of Rayong’s finest spots for snorkelling over vibrant coral reefs.
On the Andaman side, Samet Nangshe in Phang Nga reveals a dreamlike panorama of Phang Nga Bay and a pale sandbar in the sea, with emerald-green still water framed by limestone karsts and bright green mangroves. As golden sunlight rises behind the mountain pass, the location captures the perfect balance of brightness, calm and freedom—inviting visitors to fully absorb nature with their eyes, mind and the true feeling of rest.
Although the film features a wide variety of locations, TAT said all are connected by one idea: inviting audiences to see Thailand through new “feelings”, as told through Lisa’s perspective. Each location becomes more than a destination—it becomes inspiration to travel, reflecting the beauty and modern energy of Thai tourism.
TAT said it hopes the locations featured in the campaign film will be more than backdrops for an artist, but will collectively tell Thailand’s story in a contemporary way—through tourism, culture and nature—encouraging people to open their hearts to Thailand with deeper meaning, and extending an invitation to “feel all the feelings… Amazing Thailand” and discover the country’s enduring charm that still awaits.