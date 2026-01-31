TAT Reveals 10 Destinations with Lisa Promoting Tourism in Thailand

Lisa, Amazing Thailand Ambassador, invites tourists to explore Thailand.
It’s not just about the Red Lotus Sea. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled 10 stunning destinations from all regions of Thailand, inviting tourists to discover the diverse experiences Thailand offers with the new advertisement campaign “Feel All The Feelings - Visit Thailand, Feel Every Emotion.”
Today (January 30, 2026), the TAT launched a new campaign to boost Thai tourism, reinforcing the “Trusted Thailand” image and elevating the country to a Quality Destination.
The campaign features “Lisa” Lalisa Manoban, the world-renowned Thai singer, dancer, and rapper, as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador.
Lisa shares her personal experiences and invites tourists to feel the variety of emotions Thailand offers — joy, tranquility, excitement, challenge, and warmth — to make Thailand a valuable tourism destination and create unforgettable experiences.
Thapanee Kiatpaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, stated that this year, TAT is determined to emphasize Thailand’s image through the “Trusted Thailand” strategy, aiming to welcome tourists warmly while pushing Thailand to be a leading high-quality tourism destination. This campaign aims to build trust with tourists who wish to create meaningful and unforgettable memories with every step of their journey.
The latest campaign, “Feel All The Feelings,” will spread awareness through various communication channels. The commercial features Lisa, as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, promoting destinations and the emotions one feels when visiting Thailand.
The campaign’s goal is to “elevate quality” while expanding income and tourists to lesser-known destinations, encouraging Thai people to be “good hosts” and share memorable Thai experiences.
The advertisement, “Feel All The Feelings - Visit Thailand, Feel Every Emotion,” creatively showcases Unseen destinations and a range of emotions awaiting tourists in Thailand. The campaign is inspired by the desire of tourists to experience diverse feelings that fulfill both their emotions and minds, helping them feel alive again. Thailand is confident it can provide answers and add color to tourists' lives.
Thailand is a land of diversity, vibrant colors, and the power of life, offering exclusive experiences where visitors can feel every emotion, from happiness, peace, excitement, and challenge, to the warmth from smiles and hospitality, the mystery of new places, and the wonder of Unseen destinations.
We believe that every area and journey in Thailand will not only create unforgettable memories but also deliver “feelings” that perfectly complement the travel experience.
This commercial features Lisa, who invites everyone to experience “the feelings in Thailand.” In the commercial, Lisa will share her feelings during her restful moments, recharging her energy in Thailand, showcasing every emotion, every feeling, and the beauty of Thailand that is unlike any other place on earth.
The commercial also features renowned actors and celebrities, including Win - Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Gulf - Kanawut Traipipattanapong, and Blue - Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, joining the journey to share their emotions through the beautiful destinations of Thailand.
The journey starts with the beauty of the “Phang Prateep Ceremony” at Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai, the surreal view of the floating pagoda in Lampang, the misty sea of Phulangka Forest Park in Phayao, and many more. The campaign will take you across various regions, each with something new and exciting to discover, such as the first morning light at Wat Arun in Bangkok and the stunning Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani.
The campaign "Feel All The Feelings" is not only about elevating and presenting stories for tourists to feel and discover different emotions in Thailand but also aims to encourage tourists to visit secondary cities beyond the popular landmarks, increasing the quality of spending and value per trip in line with the strategy “Value over Volume – Quality Tourism, Creating Value in Travel.”
Join Lisa, as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, and explore the diverse feelings waiting for tourists to discover in Thailand with the "Feel All The Feelings" campaign. Watch the commercial “Feel All The Feelings - Visit Thailand, Feel Every Emotion” today on various Amazing Thailand channels.
Here are the 10 featured destinations from Lisa’s campaign:
Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai
Red Lotus Sea, Udon Thani
Floating Pagoda, Doi Phra Bat (Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Phra Chom Klao Ratchanusorn), Lampang
Ban Rak Thai, Mae Hong Son
Chui Fong Tea Farm, Chiang Rai
Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok
Phulangka Forest Park, Phayao
Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani
Sam Phan Bok, Ubon Ratchathani
Huai Mae Khamin Waterfall, Kanchanaburi