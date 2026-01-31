TAT Reveals 10 Destinations with Lisa Promoting Tourism in Thailand

Thailand is a land of diversity, vibrant colors, and the power of life, offering exclusive experiences where visitors can feel every emotion, from happiness, peace, excitement, and challenge, to the warmth from smiles and hospitality, the mystery of new places, and the wonder of Unseen destinations.

We believe that every area and journey in Thailand will not only create unforgettable memories but also deliver “feelings” that perfectly complement the travel experience.

This commercial features Lisa, who invites everyone to experience “the feelings in Thailand.” In the commercial, Lisa will share her feelings during her restful moments, recharging her energy in Thailand, showcasing every emotion, every feeling, and the beauty of Thailand that is unlike any other place on earth.

The commercial also features renowned actors and celebrities, including Win - Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Gulf - Kanawut Traipipattanapong, and Blue - Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, joining the journey to share their emotions through the beautiful destinations of Thailand.

The journey starts with the beauty of the “Phang Prateep Ceremony” at Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai, the surreal view of the floating pagoda in Lampang, the misty sea of Phulangka Forest Park in Phayao, and many more. The campaign will take you across various regions, each with something new and exciting to discover, such as the first morning light at Wat Arun in Bangkok and the stunning Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani.

The campaign "Feel All The Feelings" is not only about elevating and presenting stories for tourists to feel and discover different emotions in Thailand but also aims to encourage tourists to visit secondary cities beyond the popular landmarks, increasing the quality of spending and value per trip in line with the strategy “Value over Volume – Quality Tourism, Creating Value in Travel.”

Join Lisa, as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, and explore the diverse feelings waiting for tourists to discover in Thailand with the "Feel All The Feelings" campaign. Watch the commercial “Feel All The Feelings - Visit Thailand, Feel Every Emotion” today on various Amazing Thailand channels.

Here are the 10 featured destinations from Lisa’s campaign:

Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai

Red Lotus Sea, Udon Thani

Floating Pagoda, Doi Phra Bat (Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Phra Chom Klao Ratchanusorn), Lampang

Ban Rak Thai, Mae Hong Son

Chui Fong Tea Farm, Chiang Rai

Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok

Phulangka Forest Park, Phayao

Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani

Sam Phan Bok, Ubon Ratchathani

Huai Mae Khamin Waterfall, Kanchanaburi