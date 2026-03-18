Japan pump price hits record high of 190.8 yen

A ministry official said that "inventories at gas stations that were procured at low wholesale prices have decreased considerably due to last-minute demand," adding that inventories bought at higher wholesale prices began to be sold earlier than expected.

In the first round of subsidies, the government will provide 30.2 yen per litre to curb the average pump price to around 170 yen per litre. Without the subsidy, the price was projected to exceed 200 yen next week.

The effect of the subsidy is expected to appear in retail prices in a week or two. Still, an industry official said that concerns about disruptions to crude oil supplies mean that gas stations are likely to refrain from lowering prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]