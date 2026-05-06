Samut Prakan hit by flooding as TMD warns of lingering rain over Bangkok

Heavy rain battered Samut Prakan on Wednesday morning (May 6), flooding Thepharak Road and causing severe traffic congestion, especially around Si Thepha intersection, where floodwater covered the entire road surface.

According to the Facebook page “Teenee Samut Prakan” (Here’s Samut Prakan), which reported the situation at 7.30am, traffic conditions in the area were described as critical, with cars and motorcycles forced to slow sharply due to the rapidly rising water level.

Motorists were advised to avoid the route unless absolutely necessary.