Samut Prakan hit by flooding as TMD warns of lingering rain over Bangkok

Heavy rain battered Samut Prakan on Wednesday morning (May 6), flooding Thepharak Road and causing severe traffic congestion, especially around Si Thepha intersection, where floodwater covered the entire road surface.
According to the Facebook page “Teenee Samut Prakan” (Here’s Samut Prakan), which reported the situation at 7.30am, traffic conditions in the area were described as critical, with cars and motorcycles forced to slow sharply due to the rapidly rising water level.
Motorists were advised to avoid the route unless absolutely necessary.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated its latest weather situation, saying light to moderate rain clouds had formed, with heavy rain in some areas, especially Bangkok’s Thung Khru and Bang Na districts, as well as across Samut Prakan province.
Areas under watch as the rain clouds move include Yannawa, Phra Khanong, Thung Khru and Bang Na districts in Bangkok, as well as Samut Prakan and parts of Chonburi province.
The rain clouds were moving slowly northwards and were expected to cover and remain over the affected areas for at least another hour, from around 7.30am to 8.30am onwards. This could cause floodwater levels to rise further in vulnerable areas.
People planning to travel along the Srinakarin-Thepharak route or towards inner Bangkok were advised to plan ahead or check traffic conditions via mobile applications. Poor visibility, wet roads and standing water could increase the risk of accidents, authorities warned.