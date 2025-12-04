Heavy rains return to southern Thailand as PM2.5 levels rise in the north and central regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that heavy rains are expected to intensify across the South over the next 24 hours, with particularly heavy rainfall expected in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of the North, Northeast, and East, though cool morning conditions are expected in the upper regions.

Residents in the South are advised to remain cautious of the potential hazards posed by heavy and accumulating rainfall. In the upper regions of Thailand, the public should take extra care due to changing weather conditions and be mindful of fog and the increased risk of fire due to dry air.

A moderate high-pressure system from China is now covering upper Thailand, the Northeast, and the South China Sea, leading to cooler weather in the North and Northeast, while also bringing moisture to the East and Central regions.