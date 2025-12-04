Heavy rains return to southern Thailand as PM2.5 levels rise in the north and central regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that heavy rains are expected to intensify across the South over the next 24 hours, with particularly heavy rainfall expected in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of the North, Northeast, and East, though cool morning conditions are expected in the upper regions.
Residents in the South are advised to remain cautious of the potential hazards posed by heavy and accumulating rainfall. In the upper regions of Thailand, the public should take extra care due to changing weather conditions and be mindful of fog and the increased risk of fire due to dry air.
A moderate high-pressure system from China is now covering upper Thailand, the Northeast, and the South China Sea, leading to cooler weather in the North and Northeast, while also bringing moisture to the East and Central regions.
In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, with higher waves (over 2 metres) expected in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms in both the Gulf and Andaman Sea.
PM2.5 levels continue to rise across Northern, Central, Bangkok, and the Eastern regions of Thailand. The air quality is moderate to poor, with poor ventilation exacerbating the situation.
The TMD recommends that the public stay informed of weather updates and take precautions to ensure their safety, especially in areas affected by heavy rain and rising pollution levels.
North: Cool to cold with morning fog. Minimum temperature 14-21 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 6-16 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Cool in the morning with strong winds and isolated light rain mostly in the lower part. Minimum temperature 16-23 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 11-14 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
Central: Cool with morning light fog and isolated rain mostly in Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 21-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Pattani. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. From Surat Thani northward: Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershower areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered rain. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.