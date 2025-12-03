Rainfall increases, with heavy rain expected in the South from December 4-6, warns TMD

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that rainfall will increase across Thailand, with heavy rains expected in the South from December 4-6. The Northeast will experience strong winds and a temperature drop of 1-2°C. Meanwhile, air pollution levels are rising with weak winds.

The Meteorological Department's 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and upper southern regions will experience cool weather with light morning fog.

People in these areas should take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions and be cautious when traveling through foggy areas. Additionally, there is a risk of fires due to the dry conditions, as high-pressure systems or cold air masses continue to cover the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea.

In the lower South, rainfall remains minimal, with some light showers due to the weak northeastern monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand.

From December 4-6, Thailand’s northern regions will experience possible rain and thunderstorms. The South will see increased rainfall, with heavy rains in some areas. The Northeast will experience a temperature drop of 1-2°C and strong winds, as a moderate cold air mass from China moves into the upper Northeast and South China Sea. This cold air mass is expected to extend to the northern part of Thailand in the coming days. Additionally, easterly winds will bring moisture into the lower northeastern, eastern, central, Gulf of Thailand, southern regions, and the Andaman Sea.

Regarding air pollution, dust and haze in northern Thailand are accumulating at moderate to high levels, with a tendency to remain stable or increase due to weak winds and poor air ventilation.