TMD issues cold weather warning for upper Thailand, with strong winds and Storm Koto heading for Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a strong high-pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the upper South, bringing cool to cold weather and strong winds. The North and Northeast will experience very cold conditions in some areas, while temperatures will slightly drop across the rest of the country, excluding the lower South.

People in the upper regions and upper South are advised to stay healthy due to the cool to cold weather and strong winds, and to beware of fire risks due to dry air.

The moderate northeast monsoon continues to dominate the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing less rain but isolated heavy showers in the South. Moderate winds will result in waves reaching 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

In addition, severe tropical storm Koto, currently over the South China Sea, is expected to move near the Vietnamese coast between November 30 and December 2. While the storm will weaken as it moves inland, the high-pressure system covering Vietnam and the upper South China Sea will continue. These storms are not expected to impact Thailand.

Meanwhile, a depression over the eastern part of Malaysia is forecast to move into the middle South China Sea, but this system will also not affect Thailand.