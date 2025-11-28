Thailand braces for Typhoon Koto and cold weather, with warnings for strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued Weather Advisory No. 4 on Friday regarding Typhoon Koto and the cold weather expected to affect northern Thailand from November 28-30, 2025.

At 04:00 AM on November 28, Typhoon Koto weakened into a tropical storm as it moved across the South China Sea. The storm's centre was located at latitude 13.0°N, longitude 112.4°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre reaching 110 km/h, slowly moving west-southwest.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China and the upper South China Sea is expected to rapidly move southwards and cover the Vietnam area. The storm will not affect Thailand directly.

From November 28-29, cold weather will set in across upper Thailand, with temperatures dropping and strong winds. The Northeast will see temperatures drop slightly further, while the North, Central, including Bangkok and its suburbs, and the East will experience a 1-2°C drop. Temperatures will rise again in the north on November 30.

At higher altitudes, cold to very cold conditions will prevail, with frost in some areas. The lowest temperatures in mountain peaks will range from 1-8°C, and at hilltops, it will be 4-13°C.

The cold weather, along with strong winds, may cause a risk of wildfires due to dry conditions. People in upper Thailand and Southern Thailand are urged to take extra care of their health and remain vigilant about fire hazards. Farmers should also be cautious of potential damage to crops.