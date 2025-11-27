TMD warns of cool to cold weather up North and heavy rain in the South as winds strengthen

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a moderate northeast monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing reduced rainfall overall, though isolated heavy rains are still expected in the lower South.

Despite easing conditions, the weakening winds will still generate waves up to 2 metres in the Gulf, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Meanwhile, a rather strong high-pressure system from China has extended over upper Thailand and the upper South China Sea, causing falling temperatures and strong winds. Cool to cold weather is forecast for the North and Northeast, while cool conditions are expected across the rest of upper Thailand and the upper South.

The TMD urges people in these regions to take care of their health during the cold spell and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.