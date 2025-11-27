TMD warns of cool to cold weather up North and heavy rain in the South as winds strengthen

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a moderate northeast monsoon continues to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing reduced rainfall overall, though isolated heavy rains are still expected in the lower South.
Despite easing conditions, the weakening winds will still generate waves up to 2 metres in the Gulf, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Meanwhile, a rather strong high-pressure system from China has extended over upper Thailand and the upper South China Sea, causing falling temperatures and strong winds. Cool to cold weather is forecast for the North and Northeast, while cool conditions are expected across the rest of upper Thailand and the upper South.
The TMD urges people in these regions to take care of their health during the cold spell and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.
The department also mentioned that Typhoon Koto, currently over the South China Sea, is expected to move near the lower Vietnamese coast between November 28-30. With a strong high-pressure system covering Vietnam and the South China Sea, the storm will weaken rapidly and will not move towards Thailand. However, it will cause northeasterly winds over upper Thailand to strengthen.
Meanwhile, the strong low-pressure cell that had covered the lower South has moved away and intensified into Tropical Cyclone Senyar over Sumatra Island, Indonesia.
The TMD advises the public and marine operators to stay updated on weather forecasts and exercise caution during this period of changing weather.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature: 11-17 °C. Maximum temperature: 26-30 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 3-14 °C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong wind and 2-4 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature: 11-17 °C. Maximum temperature: 26-29 °C. Cool to Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 10-16 °C.
Central: Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature: 17-20 °C. Maximum temperature: 27-30 °C.
East: Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature: 18-23 °C. Maximum temperature: 29-31 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature: 17-24 °C. Maximum temperature: 27-30 °C. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature: 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature: 28-31 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers and offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature: 18-21 °C. Maximum temperature: 28-31 °C.