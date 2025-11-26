Warns of continued heavy rain in the South, temperatures in the North to drop 2–4°C

• The southern region will experience heavy rain up to 70%, with the risk of flash floods and rising water levels.
• The North and Northeast will experience cold weather with temperatures dropping 2–4°C, and mountain tops reaching as low as 5°C.
The Meteorological Department has issued Alert No. 22 (361/2025), warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the southern region and the possibility of flash floods, runoff, and overflowing rivers due to a low-pressure system in the South, which is affecting Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, and Surat Thani. The monsoon is also bringing strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the Andaman Sea, and southern Thailand, which will continue through November 25, 2025.
Residents in the lower South are urged to stay vigilant for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and overflowing rivers, especially in foothill areas and low-lying regions near waterways. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 2–3 metres high, with over 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Residents along the eastern coast of the South should be cautious of waves crashing onto the shore.
Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should stay ashore for another day, and mariners in both the Gulf and Andaman Sea should navigate with caution, avoiding areas with thunderstorms.
In upper Thailand, the weather will turn cool to cold, with temperatures expected to drop 2–4°C.
The North and Northeast will experience cold to very cold weather, while the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East and upper South, will see cooler mornings.
The public is advised to take care of their health during the cold snap and be cautious of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions. This temperature drop is caused by a new high-pressure system from China, which has already moved into Southern China and Northern Vietnam, and is expected to spread across Upper Northeast Thailand by November 25, 2025.
A tropical depression over the Philippines is expected to move into the South China Sea between November 25–26, strengthening before approaching the southern coast of Vietnam between November 28–30.
However, due to the high-pressure system covering Vietnam and the South China Sea, the storm is expected to weaken rapidly. It will not enter Thailand, but it will strengthen the northeast monsoon over upper Thailand.
Northern region
Cold to very cold; temperatures to drop 2–3°C
• Low: 11–18°C
• High: 28–31°C
• Mountain tops: 5–16°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h
Northeastern region
Cold to very cold with strong winds; temperatures to drop 2–4°C
• Low: 12–18°C
• High: 25–29°C
• Mountain tops: 10–16°C
• Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
Central region
Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–2°C
• Low: 18–21°C
• High: 27–29°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
Bangkok & Vicinity
Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–2°C
• Low: 21–22°C
• High: 30–33°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
Eastern region
Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–2°C
• Low: 19–23°C
• High: 29–31°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
• Waves 1–2 m, offshore 2 m
Southern region (East Coast)
Upper South: cool in the morning with temperatures dropping 1–2°C
Lower South: thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
• Low: 19–24°C
• High: 27–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
• Waves 2–3 m, in thunderstorms over 3 m
Southern region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Trang and Satun
• Low: 22–23°C
• High: 27–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
• Waves 1–2 m, offshore over 2 m