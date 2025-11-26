Warns of continued heavy rain in the South, temperatures in the North to drop 2–4°C

• The southern region will experience heavy rain up to 70%, with the risk of flash floods and rising water levels.

• The North and Northeast will experience cold weather with temperatures dropping 2–4°C, and mountain tops reaching as low as 5°C.

The Meteorological Department has issued Alert No. 22 (361/2025), warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the southern region and the possibility of flash floods, runoff, and overflowing rivers due to a low-pressure system in the South, which is affecting Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, and Surat Thani. The monsoon is also bringing strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the Andaman Sea, and southern Thailand, which will continue through November 25, 2025.

Warnings for the South: flash floods and strong winds expected

Residents in the lower South are urged to stay vigilant for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and overflowing rivers, especially in foothill areas and low-lying regions near waterways. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be 2–3 metres high, with over 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Residents along the eastern coast of the South should be cautious of waves crashing onto the shore.

Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should stay ashore for another day, and mariners in both the Gulf and Andaman Sea should navigate with caution, avoiding areas with thunderstorms.