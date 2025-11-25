Monsoon hits South with heavy rain; upper Thailand turns colder as temperature drops 4°C

24-hour Weather Outlook

Southern Region (Lower South)

Provinces including Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun will experience heavy rain in many areas and very heavy rain in some locations due to a strong low-pressure system covering the lower South and Malaysia, combined with a moderately strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Citizens in the lower South are urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accumulated rain, flash floods, runoff and overflowing rivers, especially in foothill areas, waterways and low-lying zones.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderately strong; areas with thunderstorms may see waves over 3 metres. People along the east coast of the South should beware of waves surging onto the shore.



Small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore for another day. Mariners in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.