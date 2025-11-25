Monsoon hits South with heavy rain; upper Thailand turns colder as temperature drops 4°C

Southern Region (Lower South)
Provinces including Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun will experience heavy rain in many areas and very heavy rain in some locations due to a strong low-pressure system covering the lower South and Malaysia, combined with a moderately strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Citizens in the lower South are urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accumulated rain, flash floods, runoff and overflowing rivers, especially in foothill areas, waterways and low-lying zones.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderately strong; areas with thunderstorms may see waves over 3 metres. People along the east coast of the South should beware of waves surging onto the shore.
Small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore for another day. Mariners in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Upper Thailand
Upper Thailand will turn colder with strong winds.
The North and Northeast will be cool to cold, while the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the East and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
Residents are advised to take care of their health during the sudden temperature drop and beware of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.
This change is caused by a new surge of high-pressure / cold air mass from China, which has already spread over southern China and northern Vietnam and is expected to reach the northeast of Thailand today (November 25 ).
A tropical depression over the Philippines is expected to move into the central South China Sea between November 25–26, strengthening before approaching the southern coast of Vietnam between November 28–30.
However, due to the strong high-pressure system covering Vietnam and the South China Sea, the storm is expected to weaken rapidly.
It will not enter Thailand, but it will strengthen the northeast monsoon over upper Thailand.
Bangkok & Vicinity
Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures to drop 1–3°C
• Low: 21–22°C
• High: 30–33°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
Northern Region
Cool to cold; temperatures dropping 2–3°C
• Low: 13–19°C
• High: 26–30°C
• Mountain tops: 5–16°C, cold to very cold
• Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h
Northeastern Region
Cold with strong winds; temperatures dropping 2–4°C
• Low: 15–20°C
• High: 28–29°C
• Mountain tops: 11–16°C
• Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h
Central Region
Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures dropping 1–3°C
• Low: 19–21°C
• High: 28–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
Eastern Region
Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperatures dropping 1–3°C
• Low: 19–25°C
• High: 30–33°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–40 km/h
• Waves 1–2 m, offshore 2–3 m
Southern Region (East Coast)
Upper South: cool in the morning, temperatures dropping 1–3°C
Lower South: thunderstorms in 70% of areas; heavy to very heavy rain in:
Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat
• Low: 21–24°C, High: 25–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–40 km/h
• Waves 2–3 m, over 3 m in thunderstorms
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area; heavy to very heavy rain in:
Krabi, Trang, Satun
• Low: 22–24°C, High: 25–30°C
• Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
• Waves 1–2 m; offshore and storm areas over 2 m