South faces 70% heavy rain as upper Thailand turns warmer

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

Weather update for Monday (November 24): heavy rain continues in the South, while upper Thailand turns warmer with cool mornings

The Meteorological Department forecasts persistent heavy rain across the South on Monday (November 24), with 70% coverage. The lower South, particularly Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun, will see widespread heavy rain and isolated very heavy downpours. 

The conditions are driven by an intense low-pressure cell over the lower Andaman Sea and Malaysia, reinforced by a strong north-easterly monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Residents in the lower South are advised to remain alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accumulated rainfall, flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing rivers, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and low-lying zones.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and offshore in the Andaman Sea remain strong at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms. People along the east coast of the South should beware of waves surging ashore. Mariners in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas, while small boats should stay ashore until at least November 25.

In upper Thailand, temperatures will rise by 1–2°C and morning mist is expected, although the North and Northeast will continue to experience cool to cold conditions. The Central region, the East and the upper South will have cool mornings.

The public is advised to take care of their health amid changing weather, watch out for fire hazards due to dry conditions, and drive cautiously in fog-prone areas. The cold air mass from China covering upper Thailand, the upper South and the South China Sea has weakened.

Thailand weather forecast: 6am Monday (November 24) to 6am Tuesday (November 25)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Morning mist with temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Low 22–24°C, high 30–32°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

North

  • Cool to cold with morning mist.
  • Low 14–19°C, high 27–32°C.
  • Mountain tops cool to very cold, low 6–15°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Northeast

  • Cool to cold with light morning mist; temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
  • Low 15–20°C, high 29–32°C.
  • Mountain tops cool, low 10–15°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–25 km/h.

Central region

  • Cool with light morning mist; temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Low 19–22°C, high 30–32°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East

  • Cool with light morning mist; temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Low 20–24°C, high 31–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 20–40 km/h.
  • Waves 1–2 metres, offshore 2–3 metres.

South (east coast)

  • Upper South: Cool mornings with temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Lower South: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Low 21–24°C, high 25–31°C.
  • North-easterly winds 20–40 km/h.
  • Waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in thunderstorms.

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Low 23–24°C, high 26–31°C.
  • Phuket and northwards: North-easterly winds 20–40 km/h; waves around 2 metres, offshore 2–3 metres; over 3 metres in storms.
  • Krabi and southwards: North-easterly winds 20–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, higher offshore and in thunderstorms.

 
 

