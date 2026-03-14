Gold falls again, heading for second weekly decline

Global gold prices fell on Friday (March 13) and are on track to post a second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger US dollar and rising inflation concerns stemming from the Iran conflict, which have dampened expectations for interest-rate cuts.

Reuters reported that spot gold dropped 0.5% to $5,052.15 per ounce as of 1:44 pm US Eastern Time (17:44 GMT), leaving the metal down more than 2% for the week.

US gold futures for April delivery closed 1.3% lower at $5,061.70.

“Although the market still sees gold in a long-term uptrend from an asset-allocation perspective, prices are now falling to their lowest levels since the conflict in Iran began, while the dollar is trading near a four-month high,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

The US dollar has strengthened this week, making gold — which is priced in dollars — more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Commerzbank said in a note that expectations of tighter monetary policy have been a key factor putting pressure on gold prices.

Although gold is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and periods of uncertainty, higher interest rates tend to reduce its appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.