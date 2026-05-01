Suu Kyi moved to house arrest in Naypyidaw as lawyers plan visit

Her sentence was later cut to 27 years. It was then reduced by one-sixth under a Myanmar New Year amnesty on April 17, which also freed her ally and co-defendant Win Myint, the former president.

On Thursday, her term was reduced by another one-sixth as part of a broader prisoner amnesty in Myanmar’s jails, shortly before the authorities announced her move to house arrest.

Myanmar’s junta chief-turned-president, Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, has continued to face international demands to release political prisoners since a recent election, including pressure from ASEAN. He is seeking to rebuild ties with the Southeast Asian bloc after Myanmar was barred from its summits over the coup.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of independence hero General Aung San, previously spent a total of 15 years under house arrest during an earlier junta era at her family home beside Yangon’s Inya Lake. From there, she famously addressed crowds of supporters through the property’s metal gates.

The transfer of Aung San Suu Kyi to house arrest has been met with doubts from her family and analysts, who suspect it may be an image-building exercise by the military government to reduce international pressure.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement that he had decided to commute the remainder of Suu Kyi’s sentence so that it would be served at a designated residence.

Kim Aris, Suu Kyi’s son, told the BBC that he remained sceptical of the announcement, saying the photograph used by state media was an old image taken in 2022 and that he still had no proof that his mother was alive.

Aris said that as long as he was not allowed to contact Suu Kyi, or no one could independently confirm her living conditions and whereabouts, he would not believe the announcement.

Sean Turnell, Suu Kyi’s former economic adviser, who was once detained in the same prison as her, viewed the development as part of a public relations or propaganda effort by the Myanmar military to build legitimacy for the military government and reduce its isolation from the international community.

Turnell also described conditions in the prison where he and Suu Kyi had been held as dire, citing food, medical care and cells exposed to the weather, conditions he said were especially dangerous for an 80-year-old.

Although Suu Kyi’s international image was tarnished by her handling of the Rohingya issue in 2017, Turnell maintained that her popularity and the faith people in Myanmar placed in her remained very high, and that people across the country were still waiting for her actual release.