Thailand’s minimum wage rises just 1.7% a year, real incomes stagnate

Thailand’s minimum wage has increased only modestly over the past decade, with limited impact on workers’ real income and quality of life, according to analysis by Bnomics, the research unit of Bangkok Bank.
The study found that minimum wages in Thailand rose by an average of just 1.7% per year over the past ten years, a relatively low rate compared with the steady rise in living costs, including food, transport and housing.
While nominal wages appear to have increased, much of the gain has been offset by higher daily expenses. As a result, real income growth for many workers has remained minimal, reflecting a deeper structural issue in the country’s wage system.
Minimum wage policy has long been a recurring topic in Thailand’s economic debate, viewed as both a tool for labour protection and a mechanism to stimulate grassroots economic activity. It has also carried political weight due to its direct impact on millions of workers.
However, the data suggests that wage increases alone have not translated into meaningful improvements in living standards. In many cases, adjustments have simply helped workers keep pace with rising costs rather than improve their financial position.
A decade of slow wage growth
The analysis highlights that Thailand’s minimum wage has effectively been “chasing” lost purchasing power. Even when wages rise, they often serve to compensate for earlier cost increases rather than create new income gains.
This has led to a situation where many workers do not feel significantly better off, despite higher headline wage figures. Instead, they are able only to maintain their existing standard of living, without meaningful progress.
The nationwide minimum wage was set at 300 baht per day in 2012 and remained at that level for several years. While the policy provided a baseline income guarantee, the gradual rise in everyday expenses steadily eroded its value.
Increases in food prices, transport costs and rental fees may have appeared small individually, but over time they have significantly reduced purchasing power. This slow, persistent pressure has made it harder for workers to save or improve their financial security.
Rather than a sudden crisis, the impact has been a gradual tightening of household budgets, leaving many workers financially vulnerable despite stable nominal wages.
The Covid-19 pandemic further highlighted the fragility of Thailand’s wage structure. As living costs surged during the crisis, wage increases failed to keep pace, exposing the lack of financial buffers among low-income workers.
For many households, rising expenses led to increased borrowing, pushing up household debt and creating longer-term financial vulnerability.
The findings suggest that the issue extends beyond wage levels alone. Over the past decade, workers have faced a combination of slow income growth, rising costs and limited opportunities for upward mobility.
Nominal incomes have increased at an average rate of 1.7% annually, while real income growth has remained below 1%. At the same time, many workers lack pathways to improve their economic prospects in a sustainable way.
This has resulted in a widespread condition described as “able to get by, but struggling to move forward” with minimum wage policy providing short-term support rather than long-term stability.
The key policy question, therefore, is no longer simply whether to raise the minimum wage, but how to do so effectively.
Bnomics suggests that future wage adjustments should better reflect actual living costs, account for regional differences, and ensure that increases translate into real improvements in purchasing power.
More importantly, wage policy should be linked to broader efforts to enhance productivity, create economic opportunities and strengthen local economies. Without such integration, wage increases risk becoming a cyclical measure that maintains the status quo rather than driving meaningful change.
A decade of minimum wage data in Thailand underscores a clear lesson: raising wage figures alone is not enough to resolve the financial challenges faced by workers.
Instead, minimum wage policy should be part of a broader strategy to build a more resilient and equitable grassroots economy, one that enables workers not only to survive, but to achieve long-term stability and progress.