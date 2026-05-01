Thailand’s minimum wage rises just 1.7% a year, real incomes stagnate

Thailand’s minimum wage has increased only modestly over the past decade, with limited impact on workers’ real income and quality of life, according to analysis by Bnomics, the research unit of Bangkok Bank.

The study found that minimum wages in Thailand rose by an average of just 1.7% per year over the past ten years, a relatively low rate compared with the steady rise in living costs, including food, transport and housing.

While nominal wages appear to have increased, much of the gain has been offset by higher daily expenses. As a result, real income growth for many workers has remained minimal, reflecting a deeper structural issue in the country’s wage system.

Minimum wage policy has long been a recurring topic in Thailand’s economic debate, viewed as both a tool for labour protection and a mechanism to stimulate grassroots economic activity. It has also carried political weight due to its direct impact on millions of workers.

However, the data suggests that wage increases alone have not translated into meaningful improvements in living standards. In many cases, adjustments have simply helped workers keep pace with rising costs rather than improve their financial position.