CLMV wages vs Thai jobs: how many work in Thailand?

“Prepare plans to receive and manage employment for workers who may have to return from Thailand. Cambodia is currently facing labour shortages across several sectors, including industry, agriculture, and construction. Some Cambodian workers may choose to return voluntarily before being deported from Thailand, where cases of discrimination and mistreatment by certain groups have been reported in some areas.”

This is seen as a clear signal of a possible labour pullback by Cambodia, forming part of a six-point retaliatory plan outlined by Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and father of Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The former prime minister posted the statement on social media, warning that if Thailand continues to unilaterally close border checkpoints, Cambodia may take countermeasures, including the recall of its migrant workforce.

In an effort to provide context, Thansettakij reviewed the latest figures from Thailand’s Ministry of Labour (as of May 2025), detailing the scale of migrant workers from CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam).

The data are as follows: