Thai–Cambodia GBC talks end in 35 minutes on day one; secretary-level to meet Dec 25–27

The first day of secretary-level talks under the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) ended quickly on December 24, 2025, lasting just 35 minutes, after both sides met at the permanent border checkpoint at Ban Phakkad in Chanthaburi.
The Cambodian delegation, led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, deputy head of the office of Cambodia’s defence minister, crossed into Thailand at around 4.25pm via the Ban Phakkad checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district to attend the meeting.
The meeting was chaired on the Thai side by Gen Natthaphong Phraokaew, deputy chief of defence forces, who serves as Thailand’s GBC secretary.
The session drew close attention because it concluded by 5.00pm after only 35 minutes. Thai sources said Thailand would not sign any vague agreement, and the talks centred on three main issues:
Thailand also raised an additional demand for Cambodia to stop using ancient sites and civilian buildings—including properties linked to scam networks—as military positions.
Although the first session ended quickly, there were reports of minor diplomatic manoeuvring at the start, with the Cambodian side waiting for Thai representatives to walk out to the midpoint of the border bridge before proceeding to the meeting venue.
After the meeting, Thai secretary-level officials travelled to Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao to brief the outcome and prepare for further talks scheduled for December 25–26.
If the secretary-level negotiations progress smoothly and both sides show sincerity, officials expect Thailand and Cambodia’s defence ministers could sign a joint ceasefire agreement on December 27, 2025.
Authorities said the atmosphere around the Ban Phakkad checkpoint remained calm, with tight security by marine ranger units to reassure border residents.