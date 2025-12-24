Thai–Cambodia GBC talks end in 35 minutes on day one; secretary-level to meet Dec 25–27

The first day of secretary-level talks under the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) ended quickly on December 24, 2025, lasting just 35 minutes, after both sides met at the permanent border checkpoint at Ban Phakkad in Chanthaburi.

The Cambodian delegation, led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, deputy head of the office of Cambodia’s defence minister, crossed into Thailand at around 4.25pm via the Ban Phakkad checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district to attend the meeting.

The meeting was chaired on the Thai side by Gen Natthaphong Phraokaew, deputy chief of defence forces, who serves as Thailand’s GBC secretary.

Thailand’s three core demands

The session drew close attention because it concluded by 5.00pm after only 35 minutes. Thai sources said Thailand would not sign any vague agreement, and the talks centred on three main issues:

Cambodia must stop firing immediately and continuously.

Any ceasefire must be genuine and verified by observers.

Cambodia must cooperate on clearing landmines along the border to ensure public safety.

Thailand also raised an additional demand for Cambodia to stop using ancient sites and civilian buildings—including properties linked to scam networks—as military positions.