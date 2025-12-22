No ceasefire agreement at ASEAN meeting, GBC set for Dec 24, says Thai FM

Although both sides later discussed a ceasefire and held a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, resulting in a joint statement as a pathway to peace, the Foreign Minister stressed that peace can only be achieved through real implementation.

All the terms in the joint statement are equally important, including weapon reduction, landmine clearance, addressing border crimes and online scams, and managing incursions. Particularly concerning is the issue of landmine clearance, which has already affected Thai soldiers multiple times.

After the signing of the joint statement, a Thai soldier stepped on a landmine for the seventh time, which is seen as a breach of the agreement. The Thai public demands a clear explanation from Cambodia. This incident has heightened tensions along the border and led to clashes.

The Foreign Minister stated that the purpose of the meeting was not to exchange accusations but to discuss how to move forward.

While Cambodia has mentioned a ceasefire in various forums, there has been no concrete discussion with Thailand on how the ceasefire would be implemented. A ceasefire requires clear agreements on both measures and mechanisms for verification.

The meeting agreed that a ceasefire cannot result from a unilateral declaration but must be negotiated and agreed upon by both sides' military forces.

Cambodia has proposed a General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 24 to review measures under the current situation, including determining who will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring clear actions to make the ceasefire truly effective.

This would mark the beginning of returning to the implementation of the joint statement made in Kuala Lumpur.