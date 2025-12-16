Thailand won't agree to ceasefire until Cambodia stops first, says Sihasak

As for China’s position, he said that yesterday the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs spoke with the Chinese Ambassador, who explained that China wanted Thailand and Cambodia to return to peace and wished to see the issue resolved peacefully between the two sides.

Thailand, he said, has always been ready to pursue a peaceful solution. However, a ceasefire is something both sides must implement together. Thailand’s position is clear: if there is to be a ceasefire, Cambodia must stop first, and only then can talks proceed.

Asked about reports that the weapons used were new and believed to be from China, Sihasak said the weapons China had provided to Cambodia were old stock, and that the Chinese authorities had not delivered any new weapons.He noted there could be many ways for such weapons to be obtained.

Thailand, he said, is monitoring the matter closely, because Cambodia’s use of Chinese weapons — which he described as heavy weapons — and attacks into Thai territory had caused damage.

Thailand has therefore been following up and discussing the issue with the Chinese side.