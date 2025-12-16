Thailand won't agree to ceasefire until Cambodia stops first, says Sihasak

In response to questions about Thailand sending a letter to the United Nations (UN) to protest Cambodia over the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview on Tuesday that Thailand wrote to the UN because Cambodia had sent its letter first.
He added that Thailand had not seen any country on the UN Security Council deem it necessary to convene an emergency session. As a result, the situation had not reached the point where Thailand would request a meeting of the UN Security Council.
He also said a special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting would be held on December 22 to discuss the Thai–Cambodian situation.
As for China’s position, he said that yesterday the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs spoke with the Chinese Ambassador, who explained that China wanted Thailand and Cambodia to return to peace and wished to see the issue resolved peacefully between the two sides.
Thailand, he said, has always been ready to pursue a peaceful solution. However, a ceasefire is something both sides must implement together. Thailand’s position is clear: if there is to be a ceasefire, Cambodia must stop first, and only then can talks proceed.
Asked about reports that the weapons used were new and believed to be from China, Sihasak said the weapons China had provided to Cambodia were old stock, and that the Chinese authorities had not delivered any new weapons.He noted there could be many ways for such weapons to be obtained.
Thailand, he said, is monitoring the matter closely, because Cambodia’s use of Chinese weapons — which he described as heavy weapons — and attacks into Thai territory had caused damage.
Thailand has therefore been following up and discussing the issue with the Chinese side.
Sihasak also said there was still no confirmation of foreign mercenaries entering to assist Cambodia in fighting. At this stage, he said, it remained unverified information.
Regarding clarity on talks between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump, Sihasak confirmed that there was no discussion that day about a ceasefire.
Thailand reiterated that if there were to be a ceasefire, Cambodia would have to begin first. If a ceasefire were truly to happen, he said, both sides would need to discuss when it would start and what the procedures should be — stressing that discussions had not reached that point.
On US tariffs, Sihasak said the US President indicated that negotiations should continue and make further progress, and that there was nothing to suggest the tariff talks would be suspended.