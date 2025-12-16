Customs clarifies: No significant rise in fuel exports to Laos, assures tighter checks

Customs has confirmed that fuel exports to Laos have not increased significantly during the recent border conflict with Cambodia, contrary to claims circulating on social media. It assured that tighter controls are in place to ensure Thai fuel is only used within Laos and not smuggled to Cambodia.

Phantong Loykulnanta, Director-General of Thai Customs, said the data from the Commerce Ministry, Energy Ministry, and Customs showed that the increase in fuel exports to Laos from October to December 2025 was minimal, far below the social-media reports of a 5-10 times spike. He confirmed that Thailand stopped exporting fuel to Cambodia in July 2025 and instead began sending it to Laos, averaging about 20 million liters per month.

The customs agency is also working closely with security agencies to ensure that fuel sent to Laos doesn’t end up being forwarded to a third country, particularly Cambodia. Phanthong emphasized that the issue remains a concern but assured the public that Customs would comply with any additional measures.