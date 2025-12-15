Thai military apologises to Laos over Chong Mek export restrictions

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said on Monday, December 15, that the violence along the border has primarily harmed civilians, alleging Cambodian forces have used heavy weapons against civilian targets, while Thailand has focused its strikes on military objectives.
He said clashes have continued across seven border provinces, and that from 12.00am on Monday the Second Army Area issued an order tightening controls on the export of fuel and military-related supplies through the Chong Mek permanent border crossing in Chong Mek subdistrict, Sirindhorn district, Ubon Ratchathani, which borders Laos
The key reason, he said, was evidence suggesting fuel and other military supplies had been transported onward and delivered to Cambodia for use in the fighting.
“Thailand has no intention of causing harm to our neighbour, Laos,” Surasant said, adding that the dispute involves only two countries and that others are not connected.
He apologised to Lao people affected by the restrictions and said the authorities would implement the measure as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.
Surasant also said Cambodian attacks had continued since early morning in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin and Si Sa Ket, with civilian areas again cited as targets, while fighting was still reported along the front line in Ban Chamrad, Trat.
He added that army and navy operations were continuing.