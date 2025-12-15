Thai military apologises to Laos over Chong Mek export restrictions

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said on Monday, December 15, that the violence along the border has primarily harmed civilians, alleging Cambodian forces have used heavy weapons against civilian targets, while Thailand has focused its strikes on military objectives.

He said clashes have continued across seven border provinces, and that from 12.00am on Monday the Second Army Area issued an order tightening controls on the export of fuel and military-related supplies through the Chong Mek permanent border crossing in Chong Mek subdistrict, Sirindhorn district, Ubon Ratchathani, which borders Laos

The key reason, he said, was evidence suggesting fuel and other military supplies had been transported onward and delivered to Cambodia for use in the fighting.