Second Army Area says Cambodian troops in crisis as morale drops and supplies run short

On Monday, December 15, 2025, the Second Army Area reported the fighting situation along the Thai–Cambodian border from December 14 to the present across 17 areas.
Since 18.00 hours yesterday, the situation along the border has remained tense. Intermittent clashes and heavy-weapon engagements have been reported in multiple sectors.
• Chong Bok: high tension; intermittent heavy-weapon engagements.
• Chong An Ma: assessed as the most intense sector; BM-21 rocket fire reported.
• Satthasom - Don Truan - Sam Tae: assessed as a supporting and maneuver area; heightened activity.
• Huai Ta Maria: critical situation in some points.
• Phu Makhuea: significant tactical disadvantage reported; posture adjustments noted.
• Phlan Hin Paet Kon: adaptation in tactics; reported use of FPV drones and small mobile teams.
• Chong Chom - Chong Raye - Plot Tang: reinforcement and stricter operational discipline measures.
• Chong Khana: increased pressure; constrained maneuvering assessed.
• Ta Kwai - Hill 350: intense close-range engagements.
• Hill 225: under sustained fires; dispersal and protection measures.
• Chong Krang: continued engagements; delaying tactics assessed.
• Ta Muen: command-and-control disruption indicators; automatic contingency procedures at lower levels.
• Sai Taku: heightened alert; dense drone patrol activity reported.
The Second Army Area says Cambodian troops are in a severe crisis, with morale collapsing and frontline units short of food and weapons. It said a Cambodian unit commander was killed at Prasat Ta Kwai, and that Cambodian forces have adjusted tactics by “trading off” positions—mass-deploying suicide drones and BM-21 rockets in “fire-and-move” strikes.
In a summary of operations against Cambodian forces from December 8–14, 2025, it said Thai forces destroyed military operating bases, fuel and ammunition depots and other sites. The list included 11 ground control points, 14 military bases, five accommodation buildings, six mortar firing pits, two artillery positions, three ammunition depots, one fuel depot, two jammer sites or military drone launch points, and 10 bunkers — 54 sites in total.
It also said Thai forces destroyed 12 tanks, 171 drones, one BM-21 launcher, four anti-drone poles, four air-defence guns, one anti-drone control system, seven trucks, one signal tower, one artillery gun and six mortars, and estimated Cambodian fatalities at 205.
The Commander of the Second Army Area has ordered strict control over the export of fuel and military materiel through the permanent border crossing at Chong Mek (Sirindhorn District, Ubon Ratchathani Province), effective from 24.00 hours on 14 December 2025, to prevent smuggling. The public is requested to report suspicious activity via the ISOC hotline 1374.
The Second Army Area confirms close monitoring and continued efforts to protect national sovereignty and public safety.