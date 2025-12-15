Second Army Area says Cambodian troops in crisis as morale drops and supplies run short

The Second Army Area says Cambodian troops are in a severe crisis, with morale collapsing and frontline units short of food and weapons. It said a Cambodian unit commander was killed at Prasat Ta Kwai, and that Cambodian forces have adjusted tactics by “trading off” positions—mass-deploying suicide drones and BM-21 rockets in “fire-and-move” strikes.

In a summary of operations against Cambodian forces from December 8–14, 2025, it said Thai forces destroyed military operating bases, fuel and ammunition depots and other sites. The list included 11 ground control points, 14 military bases, five accommodation buildings, six mortar firing pits, two artillery positions, three ammunition depots, one fuel depot, two jammer sites or military drone launch points, and 10 bunkers — 54 sites in total.

It also said Thai forces destroyed 12 tanks, 171 drones, one BM-21 launcher, four anti-drone poles, four air-defence guns, one anti-drone control system, seven trucks, one signal tower, one artillery gun and six mortars, and estimated Cambodian fatalities at 205.

Additional measure

The Commander of the Second Army Area has ordered strict control over the export of fuel and military materiel through the permanent border crossing at Chong Mek (Sirindhorn District, Ubon Ratchathani Province), effective from 24.00 hours on 14 December 2025, to prevent smuggling. The public is requested to report suspicious activity via the ISOC hotline 1374.

The Second Army Area confirms close monitoring and continued efforts to protect national sovereignty and public safety.



