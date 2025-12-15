LUMMAX, Royal Thai Army Sports Center, and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium advance Muay Thai industry to international standard

Miss Krongkwan Lertjaruanan, Chief Executive Officer of LUMMAX company, stated that the company has announced its 2026 business plan comprising an investment of over 70 million baht to upgrade the infrastructure of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The initiative covers enhancements to lighting, sound, LED display systems, and live broadcast technology, all aligned with international standards to elevate the viewers’ experience. Under the sports content strategy, the company has also introduced six new competition programs designed to diversify its competition formats, attract new audiences, and further enhance the cultural and global value of Muay Thai. The key highlights are as follows:

“Muay Wat” – a competition that provides opportunities for boxers from the local communities across the country to participate under the supervision of leading promoters. Winners will receive prize funds ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 baht, which must be spent to support the development of local temples, schools, or community-benefit projects. This initiative integrates the role of sport with sustainable social development. “Muay Thai Battlefield” – a competition emphasizes the fierce technical mastery of traditional Muay Thai, presented in a modern format. The event also features a championship belt as a symbol of both the standard and prestige in honor for the athletes. “Promoter vs. Promoter” – an event showcases the ideas and strategies of leading promoters in organizing boxing matches, featuring their chosen fighters to create excitement and elevate the business standards of the boxing industry. “Queens of the Ring” – a dedicated competition platform for female boxers, featuring a three-round format, aiming to promote gender equality in sports while elevating the role of women within the global combat sports industry. “Tag Team” – an innovative competition format in the form of “Tag Team” matches, introduced for the first time in Muay Thai. This concept is designed to deliver the new viewers’ experience and add new dimensions of excitement for audiences. “National Forces Tournament” - a prestigious competition featuring athletes from Thailand’s major armed forces: the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Royal Thai Police to showcase the physical capabilities, discipline, and readiness of the nation’s personnel.

“This collaboration forms a key part of the company’s strategic mission to promote Muay Thai at a level of global stage, under the framework of good governance, strict compliance with the law, and adherence to international standards. The initiative reflects LUMMAX’s commitment to lead as a role model organization in the development of Thailand’s sports industry, guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth. Additionally, the company aims to establish a solid foundation that enables Muay Thai to compete and succeed on the global stage,” added Miss Krongkwan.