LUMMAX, Royal Thai Army Sports Center, and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium advance Muay Thai industry to international standard

LUMMAX Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Royal Thai Army Sports Center and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, organizes “Lumpinee: Next Step Together – 69th Anniversary & 2026 Vision” to announce its strategic direction for elevating Thailand’s Muay Thai industry ecosystem to international standards, guided by principles of good governance, transparency, and risk management in accordance with global frameworks. The event was honored by the presence of representatives from the public and private sectors, leading figures in the Muay Thai industry, and members of the media across various fields, reflecting stakeholders’ robust confidence in the company’s development direction.
The event was attended by Pol.Lt. Dr. Manus Nonuch, President of the Miracle of Life Foundation and Chief Advisor of LUMMAX Co., Ltd.; Lt.Gen.Pongchart Kampalanuwong, Director of the Army Sports Development Center, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium; Mr. Dong Jianping, President of Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand); and Mr. Sorapong Jitsunthorn, Chief Marketing Officer of LUMMAX Co., Ltd. The occasion also welcomed legendary Muay Thai champions including Khaosai Galaxy, Samransak Muangsurin, Khaopong Sitthichuchai, and Jaroenthong Kiatbanchong, together with the experienced master of ceremonies, Matthew Dean.
Miss Krongkwan Lertjaruanan, Chief Executive Officer of LUMMAX company, stated that the company has announced its 2026 business plan comprising an investment of over 70 million baht to upgrade the infrastructure of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The initiative covers enhancements to lighting, sound, LED display systems, and live broadcast technology, all aligned with international standards to elevate the viewers’ experience. Under the sports content strategy, the company has also introduced six new competition programs designed to diversify its competition formats, attract new audiences, and further enhance the cultural and global value of Muay Thai. The key highlights are as follows:
“This collaboration forms a key part of the company’s strategic mission to promote Muay Thai at a level of global stage, under the framework of good governance, strict compliance with the law, and adherence to international standards. The initiative reflects LUMMAX’s commitment to lead as a role model organization in the development of Thailand’s sports industry, guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth. Additionally, the company aims to establish a solid foundation that enables Muay Thai to compete and succeed on the global stage,” added Miss Krongkwan.