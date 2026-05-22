Building Integrity and Responsible Governance Through Thai–Norwegian Partnership

Mrs. Gloyta Nathalang, Senior Executive Vice President, Sustainability Management and Corporate Communications of Bangchak Corporation PCL, a key panelist representing Thai industry leadership, noted:

"ESG is part of our DNA and guides how we make decisions every day — not simply how we report our performance. Good governance is built on clear boundaries, consistency, and transparency. Integrity in practice also means looking beyond what is legally acceptable and acting early when we see warning signs or ethical risks. Leadership also matters. Leaders must walk the talk and help create a culture where employees feel comfortable speaking up, raising concerns, and making decisions based on integrity — not only compliance. These principles are essential for building trust, attracting investment, and ensuring long-term business resilience.”

Mr. Andreas Stavnes Hallan, Vice President Engineering Asia of Aibel (Thailand) Ltd., a key panelist representing Norwegian industry leadership, highlighted that “Transparency is no longer just an ethical duty; it is a fundamental driver of our performance. Integrating these principles into the heart of corporate strategy is essential for any business looking to remain competitive in the modern global economy. To us, it is a license to operate and deliver out of Thailand."

The second panel, "Future of Integrity," shifted the focus toward education and evolving societal expectations, featuring representatives from Yara Thailand, Jotun Thailand, and Bangkok Patana School

During the session, Ms. Kristine Anvik Leach, Managing Director at Jotun Thailand Ltd., shared perspectives on navigating business integrity and anti-corruption expectations, the importance of leadership and compliance training, and how organisations can build a strong ethical mindset when facing complex grey areas in business. Ms. Nantiya Pitakwongdeengam, Managing Director at Yara (Thailand) Co., Ltd., spoke about how Yara is strengthening integrity in its business operations and preparing future leaders to make ethical decisions amid today’s business challenges. Representing the education sector, Mr. Jamie Owen, Business Director at Bangkok Patana School, highlighted how international schools can promote integrity and leadership values across generations.

The afternoon concluded with the Integrity in Practice Workshop led by Ms. Pinn Siraprapasiri, Senior Manager of the CAC, transforming global integrity standards into practical business action. Through immersive real-world scenarios involving political pressure, conflicts of interest, whistleblowing, and high-risk clients. The interactive workshop sparked meaningful discussions and demonstrated how integrity and anti-corruption practices directly impact business performance, reputation, and long-term sustainability.

The event concluded with a networking session to encourage joint initiatives and long-term collaborations between the Norwegian and Thai business communities.

For more information and updates on the programme, please visit www.norcham.com.

About the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC): Celebrating its 30th year, the TNCC promotes trade and investment between Norway and Thailand, providing a forum for Norwegian companies and individuals to network and engage with the Thai business community.