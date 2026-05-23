TMD warns 28 provinces of heavy rain and flash floods

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned people in 28 provinces to brace for heavy rain, accumulated rainfall, flash floods and forest runoff over the next 24 hours.

The warning covers parts of the North, Northeast, Central region, Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the South, as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.

Southerly and southeasterly winds are also bringing moisture from the South China Sea into upper Thailand, while a low-pressure cell remains over upper Vietnam and southern China.

The department urged people in risk areas to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, particularly on foothills, near waterways and in low-lying areas. People were also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.