TMD warns 28 provinces of heavy rain and flash floods

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned people in 28 provinces to brace for heavy rain, accumulated rainfall, flash floods and forest runoff over the next 24 hours.
The warning covers parts of the North, Northeast, Central region, Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the South, as a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.
Southerly and southeasterly winds are also bringing moisture from the South China Sea into upper Thailand, while a low-pressure cell remains over upper Vietnam and southern China.
The department urged people in risk areas to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, particularly on foothills, near waterways and in low-lying areas. People were also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Rough seas in Andaman and Gulf
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1-2 metres.
In areas with thunderstorms, waves may rise above 2 metres. Boat operators have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Northern Thailand
Thunderstorms are forecast for 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Temperatures will range from 23-25°C at the lowest to 33-36°C at the highest.
Northeast
Thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the region, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Temperatures will range from 24-26°C to 34-36°C.
Central region and Bangkok
The Central region will see thunderstorms over 40% of the area, mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces face thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with temperatures between 25-27°C and 34-35°C.
Eastern Thailand
Thunderstorms are forecast for 40% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Seas will have waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Southern Thailand
On the east coast, thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
On the west coast, thunderstorms are forecast for 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
From Phang Nga northwards, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms. From Phuket southwards, waves will reach 1-2 metres and may exceed 2 metres in stormy areas.