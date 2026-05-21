TMD warns heavy rain across Thailand as 39 provinces face flood risks

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rain will continue across many parts of Thailand until Thursday (May 21), raising concerns over flash floods, forest run-off and dangerous sea conditions.

In its latest weather advisory, the department said 39 provinces remained at risk from persistent rainfall, particularly areas along foothills, waterways and low-lying ground.

The warning covers several regions nationwide, with the highest concern focused on the South’s west coast, the East and parts of the lower North.

Forecasters said the situation was being driven by a fairly strong southwesterly monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, although the system has begun to weaken gradually. A low-pressure cell over the North and upper Vietnam is also contributing to unstable weather conditions.

The TMD said rainfall in some areas had started to ease, but isolated heavy rain was still expected across western parts of the country, the eastern region and the upper Northeast, while very heavy rain remained possible along the South’s west coast.

Residents in risk-prone areas were advised to remain alert for sudden flooding and run-off, especially near mountain slopes and natural waterways where accumulated rainfall could quickly trigger dangerous conditions.