Thailand alcohol controls take effect pending advertising criteria

Advertising and publicity criteria still unfinished

For advertising and publicity for alcoholic beverages, Section 32 of the 2025 Act sets a ban on advertising, but also provides exemptions allowing it to proceed under criteria, procedures and conditions announced by the minister on the advice of the control committee.

That criteria notification has not yet been issued.

Nipon Chinanonwet, director of the Office of Alcohol Control Committee, Department of Disease Control, told ฺBangkokbiznews that the eight Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee notifications on places where sales and consumption are prohibited, which took effect on Tuesday (May 12, 2026), updated content from the previous law.

The power used has been changed from notifications issued under the Prime Minister’s Office to notifications issued through the control committee to comply with the new Act.

Nipon said the committee notification relating to criteria for advertising and publicity for alcoholic beverages had not yet been completed because the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee must first have all members required by law before the issue can be considered.

Under the Act, the notification must be issued on the advice of the control committee.

“If the notification is rushed out while the committee is not yet fully constituted, it may result in a lack of clarity in the hearing of views from the private sector, which could later become a procedural issue in issuing the notification,” Nipon said.

Advertising and publicity are not allowed during the transition

Nipon also said that, to obtain a fully constituted committee, the Prime Minister had already signed the relevant notifications on criteria and methods for selecting the committee’s various components.

The matter is now at the stage of accelerating the preparation of notifications by the relevant department to set out practical details.

After that, the process can move to the recruitment and selection of individual committee members to complete the composition required by law.

Once the committee includes all sectors, discussions will begin on drafting details for advertising and publicity for alcoholic beverages in the next stage.

“While there is still no notification from the control committee on these criteria, advertising and publicity cannot yet be carried out because the main point in the Act is still a ban on advertising. It only provides exemptions allowing it to be done as set out in the notification. Since the notification has not yet been issued, advertising is in effect controlled by the system,” Dr Nipon said.