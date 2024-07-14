Government to allow sale of alcoholic beverages in tourist trains

Sale of alcoholic beverages had been barred at train stations and in passenger cars since 2015.
Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said on Sunday that the amendment aimed to offer new train travel experiences to tourists. Allowing alcohol sales in tourist trains would help meet the demand of travellers, he added.
“The ministry is promoting the State Railway of Thailand [SRT] to be another mechanism to generate tourism revenue,” he said.
He said sales of local foods should be available on trains to enable travellers to immerse themselves in local tradition along with promoting Thailand’s soft power, such as Bang Tan grilled chicken of Ratchaburi province and Wang Phong steamed fish with curry paste of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
The SRT has been asked to come up with a business model for selling foods and beverages in trains, such as allowing passengers to book for meals in advance or purchase meals during their travel, he said.
Earlier, the railway authority said during the National Alcohol Policy Committee on July 4 that it was considering measures to ensure that the sales of alcoholic beverages in trains would not affect public health and tourism.
However, several public networks had submitted a letter to SRT acting governor Jaray Roongthanee on July 11 to oppose sales of alcoholic beverages in trains.
The networks, led by Bangkok drunk-driving victims network chairman Jessada Yamsabai, claimed that this move could lead to violence, quarrel and sexual harassment of passengers.
They asked the authority to focus instead on improving train services, including punctuality and safety of passengers.