Japan Govt Begins Talks on Easing of Work Hour Regulations

At a meeting of the council on Wednesday (December 25), Takaichi called on its members to "consider ways to promote highly productive and flexible work styles, including by taking the voices of workers into account."

It was the council's first meeting under Takaichi, who took office in October.

The council, chaired by Tetsuro Tomita, adviser at East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, plans to draw up an interim report next month and finalise its proposals in May.