Microsoft, NTT, Others to Form Tech Alliance

A total of 16 companies from 11 countries announced the planned launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance on Friday, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Also among the member companies are Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson, Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp., the cloud divisions of US technology giants Google and Amazon.com, German corporate software maker SAP and Finnish telecom equipment producer Nokia.

The move comes at a time when Europe, under the banner of digital sovereignty, is keeping a distance from the United States. The alliance members are concerned that such a situation could distort the healthy competitive environment.