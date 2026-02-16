Microsoft, NTT, Others to Form Tech Alliance

A total of 16 companies from 11 countries announced the planned launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance on Friday, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Also among the member companies are Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson, Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp., the cloud divisions of US technology giants Google and Amazon.com, German corporate software maker SAP and Finnish telecom equipment producer Nokia.
The move comes at a time when Europe, under the banner of digital sovereignty, is keeping a distance from the United States. The alliance members are concerned that such a situation could distort the healthy competitive environment.
The TTA members will work together on issues including operational transparency, robust supply chains and security oversight, open, cooperative, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystems, and the respect for the rule of law and data protection.
At a press conference to unveil the establishment of the TTA, Microsoft President Brad Smith said that governments are "turning inward" and are "tempted to try to be completely self-sufficient by relying on only companies within their borders." This is "not a recipe for getting access to the world's best technology," he said.
"Countries need to be competitive in this changing world," and they "need the world's best technology" to be competitive, Smith added.
Jun Sawada, chairman of NTT, a major Japanese telecommunications carrier, said it is "very convenient" for society that "everything is connected." At the same time, secure and trusted networks are "very important," he said.
