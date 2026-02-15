Motegi, Rubio vow cooperation for Takaichi–Trump summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is slated to hold talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House in March.

At a meeting in Munich, southern Germany, which lasted for about 30 minutes, Motegi and Rubio also agreed to advance initiatives in the field of economic security, including critical minerals and rare earths, and to strengthen the deterrence of the Japan-US alliance, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

They affirmed plans to implement the tariff agreement reached by the two countries.