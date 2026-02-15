'Extinct' No More: Predatory Legend Rediscovered in Southern Thailand’s Peatlands

The historic sighting of two False Gharials in Narathiwat ends decades of uncertainty and confirms the survival of the species in the Thai wild.

In a discovery that has stunned the international conservation community, researchers have confirmed the first official sighting of the False Gharial in the Thai wild for decades.

The legendary reptile, which many experts feared had vanished from the kingdom's natural habitats, was captured on film in a remote canal in Narathiwat province.

The encounter began with a pair of "mysterious eyes" reflecting the beam of a torch above the ink-black waters of a Tak Bai waterway. As the creature emerged, it revealed a prehistoric form over three metres in length—a living testament to a species the world feared had been lost to history.



The breakthrough occurred on 25 January 2026, when local resident Natthawut Yuenchon managed to film the three-metre specimen at dusk. Following this report, specialists from the Hala-Bala Wildlife Research Station conducted an immediate survey of the area.

Their efforts yielded an even more significant result: the discovery of a second, smaller individual measuring roughly 1.5 metres. This variation in size provides empirical evidence of a healthy population structure, suggesting that the species is not merely surviving but potentially breeding within the Tak Bai peat swamp ecosystem.

