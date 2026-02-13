13 February: Love Hornbill Day – A symbol of true love and commitment

On 13 February each year, before the celebrations of Valentine's Day, Thailand observes Love Hornbill Day to honour the hornbill, a bird known for its unique symbol of true love and loyalty. Celebrated since 2004 by the Hornbill Research Foundation at Mahidol University, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about this endangered species and the importance of protecting its habitat.

True Love and Loyalty of the Hornbill

The hornbill is celebrated for its lifelong monogamy. These birds form bonds with a single mate, and if one dies, the surviving partner often mourns and can die soon after. The female hornbill seals herself in a tree hollow during the breeding season, relying on her mate to bring her food. If the male is killed or injured and unable to return, the female and her chicks face starvation, a true testament to their deep commitment.

The Hornbill as a Forest "Engineer"

The hornbill's role extends beyond being a symbol of love; it is also an ecological hero. Known as "nature's engineers," hornbills have been playing a vital role in seed dispersal for over 45 million years. With their large bills and unique casque, they help spread seeds across forest floors, contributing to the regeneration of trees. Without hornbills, the ecosystems of Thailand’s forests would suffer, leading to the loss of other species and biodiversity.