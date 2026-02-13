13 February: Love Hornbill Day – A symbol of true love and commitment

On 13 February each year, before the celebrations of Valentine's Day, Thailand observes Love Hornbill Day to honour the hornbill, a bird known for its unique symbol of true love and loyalty. Celebrated since 2004 by the Hornbill Research Foundation at Mahidol University, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about this endangered species and the importance of protecting its habitat.
True Love and Loyalty of the Hornbill
The hornbill is celebrated for its lifelong monogamy. These birds form bonds with a single mate, and if one dies, the surviving partner often mourns and can die soon after. The female hornbill seals herself in a tree hollow during the breeding season, relying on her mate to bring her food. If the male is killed or injured and unable to return, the female and her chicks face starvation, a true testament to their deep commitment.
The Hornbill as a Forest "Engineer"
The hornbill's role extends beyond being a symbol of love; it is also an ecological hero. Known as "nature's engineers," hornbills have been playing a vital role in seed dispersal for over 45 million years. With their large bills and unique casque, they help spread seeds across forest floors, contributing to the regeneration of trees. Without hornbills, the ecosystems of Thailand’s forests would suffer, leading to the loss of other species and biodiversity.
Endangered Species and the Ongoing Crisis
Thailand is home to 13 hornbill species, but the Helmeted Hornbill, also known as the "Stone Hornbill," is the most endangered. Classified as a protected species under Thailand’s Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019, this species is being heavily poached for its casque, which is similar to ivory and prized for making jewellery.
The populations of many hornbill species are in sharp decline due to habitat destruction and poaching. Conservation efforts are urgently needed to save these birds from extinction.
The Importance of Conservation
In recent years, Thailand's hornbill population has been threatened by deforestation and illegal hunting. As their role in the ecosystem is irreplaceable, losing them could result in a domino effect, causing further loss of forest species. As their population continues to decline, it is crucial that we act now to preserve the symbol of true love and loyalty.
What You Can Do to Help
On Love Hornbill Day 2026, we can all take part in protecting the hornbill and its habitat. The first step is to avoid supporting the illegal trade of hornbill parts and products. By refusing to buy items made from hornbill casques and helping protect their habitats, we can make a difference. Additionally, spreading awareness about the importance of hornbill conservation helps bring attention to the threat these magnificent birds face.
Join Us in Protecting the True Love of the Forest
Let us honour the hornbill and the symbol it represents. The true love of the hornbill is the breath of Thailand's forests, and it’s up to all of us to preserve it for future generations.
On this Love Hornbill Day, join the movement to protect this incredible bird and ensure its survival in the wild.