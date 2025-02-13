Thailand marks ‘Love Hornbill Day’

Known for love and fidelity to their mate, hornbills are traditionally celebrated today, the day before Valentine’s Day, with the “Love Hornbill Day”.
According to Mahidol University’s Thailand Hornbill Research Foundation, hornbills have been around for millions of years and play an important role in maintaining the abundance of forests.
Hornbills were dubbed “masters of reforestation” as they often consume ripe fruits and leave the seeds in various areas, the foundation said.
The foundation noted that hornbills have been recognised as the symbol of love and honesty, as this bird species mates for life.
“If a hornbill's mate dies, the other hornbill would also die of a broken heart,” the foundation said.
Thailand has a total of 13 hornbill species, most of them at risk of extinction. For instance, the helmeted hornbill has been announced as the 20th reserved wildlife of Thailand under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019).
“If the population of hornbill drops or becomes extinct, other wildlife will also become extinct,” the foundation added.